Battle of the Brains

Ticket admission includes dinner, trivia, and fun! Cash prizes! Participants must register with their team name. Tables will be set with team names, teams can be up to 8 people, and come dressed to celebrate your team name! Specials prizes given at the end of the night.

Ticket admission includes dinner, trivia, and fun! Cash prizes! Participants must register with their team name. Tables will be set with team names, teams can be up to 8 people, and come dressed to celebrate your team name! Specials prizes given at the end of the night.

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