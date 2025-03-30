GFS JWL PTO

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GFS JWL PTO

About this event

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Battle of the Brains

Groton Elks 700 Shennecossett Rd

Groton, CT 06340, USA

General admission
$30
Ticket admission includes dinner, trivia, and fun! Cash prizes! Participants must register with their team name. Tables will be set with team names, teams can be up to 8 people, and come dressed to celebrate your team name! Specials prizes given at the end of the night.

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