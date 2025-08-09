Battle of the Bridge 2025

Youth Small item
Youth Small
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Youth Medium item
Youth Medium
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Youth Large item
Youth Large
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult Small item
Adult Small
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult Medium item
Adult Medium
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult Large item
Adult Large
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult XLarge item
Adult XLarge
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult 2XL item
Adult 2XL
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult 3XL item
Adult 3XL
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult 4XL item
Adult 4XL
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

Adult 5XL item
Adult 5XL
$15

Shirt is black with pictured logo

*IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ* item
*IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ*
Free

When using the link to check out, you MUST select the drop down box under SUMMARY ORDER and select $0 donation. As long as you select $0, you will not be charged an added fee for using the Zeffy platform*

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!