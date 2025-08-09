Battle of the Bridge 2025

Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
Shirt is black with pictured logo
When using the link to check out, you MUST select the drop down box under SUMMARY ORDER and select $0 donation. As long as you select $0, you will not be charged an added fee for using the Zeffy platform*
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!