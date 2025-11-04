M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

Hosted by

M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

About this event

Battle of the Bulge Reenactment

6000 N Post Rd

Indianapolis, IN 46216, USA

Allied Combatant
Free

Participating in the battles. (Includes non-combatants)

14 and older to participate, under 18 must have a parent/guardian sign the liability waiver.


Axis Combatant
Free

Participating in the battles. (Includes non-combatants)

14 and older to participate, under 18 must have a parent/guardian sign the liability waiver.



Display or not participating in the battles.
Free

Let us know how much display space you require. And what your display is of. (email [email protected])

Add a donation for M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!