Tilted Thunder Roller Derby

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Tilted Thunder Roller Derby

About this event

Battle on the Bank XV - RDCL Nationals 2026 - ADVANCED TICKETS

14405 179th Ave SE

Monroe, WA 98272, USA

Advanced Weekend Pass - Adults 13+
$90
Available until May 27

Get access to all bouts all weekend long, from the first whistle to the championship bout! This ticket gives you access to 15 half-length bouts and three full-length bouts, including the expo match and the championship game!


You're saving 25% on the weekend by buying your ticket in-advanced (but don't wait too long - sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th)

Advanced Weekend Pass - Kids 5-12
$35
Available until May 27

Get access to all bouts all weekend long, from the first whistle to the championship bout! This ticket gives you access to 15 half-length bouts and three full-length bouts, including the expo match and the championship game!


You're saving 22% on the weekend by buying your ticket in-advanced (but don't wait too long - sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th)

Advanced Day Pass - FRIDAY - Adults 13+
$35
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 1 (Friday, May 29th), which will feature eight 30-minute bouts!


Final participants TBD. First whistle at 10:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 PM with an hour-long break at 2:00.


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

Advanced Day Pass - SATURDAY - Adults 13+
$35
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 2 (Saturday, May 30th), which will feature seven 30-minute bouts and one full-length expo bout!


Final participants TBD. First whistle at 9:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 pm with an hour-long break at 1:00 and 5:00.


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

Advanced Day Pass - SUNDAY - Adults 13+
$35
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 3 (Sunday, May 31st), which will feature two full-length bouts: the consolation game for 3rd and 4th place, then the championship match!


Consolation game at 10:00 AM. Championship game at 1:00 pm with awards at approx. 3:00 PM


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

Advanced Day Pass - FRIDAY - Kids ages 5-12
$15
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 1 (Friday, May 29th), which will feature eight 30-minute bouts!


Final participants TBD. First whistle at 10:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 PM with an hour-long break at 2:00.


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

Advanced Day Pass - SATURDAY - Kids ages 5-12
$15
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 2 (Saturday, May 30th), which will feature seven 30-minute bouts and one full-length expo bout!


Final participants TBD. First whistle at 9:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 pm with an hour-long break at 1:00 and 5:00.


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

Advanced Day Pass - SUNDAY - Kids ages 5-12
$15
Available until May 27

Access all games of BOTB XV Day 3 (Sunday, May 31st), which will feature two full-length bouts: the consolation game for 3rd and 4th place, then the championship match!


Consolation game at 10:00 AM. Championship game at 1:00 pm with awards at approx. 3:00 PM


Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th

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