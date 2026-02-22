Battle on the Bank XV - RDCL Nationals 2026 - ADVANCED TICKETS

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Get access to all bouts all weekend long, from the first whistle to the championship bout! This ticket gives you access to 15 half-length bouts and three full-length bouts, including the expo match and the championship game!
You're saving 25% on the weekend by buying your ticket in-advanced (but don't wait too long - sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th)
Get access to all bouts all weekend long, from the first whistle to the championship bout! This ticket gives you access to 15 half-length bouts and three full-length bouts, including the expo match and the championship game!
You're saving 22% on the weekend by buying your ticket in-advanced (but don't wait too long - sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th)
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 1 (Friday, May 29th), which will feature eight 30-minute bouts!
Final participants TBD. First whistle at 10:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 PM with an hour-long break at 2:00.
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 2 (Saturday, May 30th), which will feature seven 30-minute bouts and one full-length expo bout!
Final participants TBD. First whistle at 9:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 pm with an hour-long break at 1:00 and 5:00.
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 3 (Sunday, May 31st), which will feature two full-length bouts: the consolation game for 3rd and 4th place, then the championship match!
Consolation game at 10:00 AM. Championship game at 1:00 pm with awards at approx. 3:00 PM
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 1 (Friday, May 29th), which will feature eight 30-minute bouts!
Final participants TBD. First whistle at 10:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 PM with an hour-long break at 2:00.
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 2 (Saturday, May 30th), which will feature seven 30-minute bouts and one full-length expo bout!
Final participants TBD. First whistle at 9:00 AM and last whistle at 6:00 pm with an hour-long break at 1:00 and 5:00.
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
Access all games of BOTB XV Day 3 (Sunday, May 31st), which will feature two full-length bouts: the consolation game for 3rd and 4th place, then the championship match!
Consolation game at 10:00 AM. Championship game at 1:00 pm with awards at approx. 3:00 PM
Sales for this ticket close the night of Wednesday, May 27th
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