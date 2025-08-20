Baubles & Boots 2026

475 Pue Rd

Bandera, TX 78003, USA

Single Entry
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to open table seating, auctions, live music, dinner, and drinks.

Early Bird Table of 8
$600
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip
groupTicketCaption

Grants premium entry for 8 guests with a reserved table at a discounted rate.

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
groupTicketCaption

Premier Front & Center Table

for 8 with champagne

Logo on Street Banner

Logo on Welcome Banner

Full Page Ad / Write up in

Program

Ad / Logo on website for 1 year

Recognition on Social Media

Emerald Sponsor
$2,000
groupTicketCaption

Prime Table for 8 with

champagne

Logo on Welcome Banner

1/2 Page Ad / Write up in

Program

Ad / Logo on website for 1 year

Recognition on Social Media

Ruby Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Reserved Table for 8

Logo on Welcome Banner

Logo in Program

Recognition on Social Media

Sapphire Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption

4 tickets to the event

Name on Welcome Banner

Name in Program

Recognition on Social Media

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing