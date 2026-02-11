BAVFC Shop

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About this shop
Join the Cash Bash Spring 2026 event and enjoy an exciting day filled with cash prizes and raffles. Doors open at 12:30 PM, and the event features multiple prize drawings throughout the day. Each ticket includes access to delicious food and drinks during the event. Attendees must be present to claim early bird prizes and other giveaways. Don't miss this opportunity for fun, food, and fantastic winnings!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!