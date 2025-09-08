Bavis Gam 2025 Diwali & Garba Celebration

1050 King Georges Post Rd

Fords, NJ 08863, USA

Member Ticket - Adult
$10

All Life Members will be cross-referenced with the current directory.
If you do not know your Bavis Gam ID number, please contact us at:
📧 [email protected]

At the door, price

Adult: $15 / person


Non-Life Member Ticket - Adult
$15

If you want to become a Life Member Follow the Link Below:


https://forms.gle/M48uE3Gqe5VYMJgBA 

At the door, price

Adult: $15 / person

Child
$7

Valid for anyone from ages 3 to 12 yrs old. Ages 2 and under are free.

At the door, price

Kids: $15 / person

