BAW Family Field Sponsorships

Become a Family Field Sponsor ⚾

Your support keeps Wolcott’s young players on safe, well‑maintained fields and gives more kids the chance to learn teamwork, sportsmanship, and a love for baseball.





What your sponsorship supports 💙

Your Family Field Sponsorship shows our players that their town is behind them.



Your family’s name will be displayed on a banner (along with other field sponsors) on the backstop of the sponsored field for the whole year (Spring, Summer, and Fall seasons). Your donation will be applied directly to field improvements for the identified field (e.g. fertilizer, topsoil, clay, etc.) to keep our fields looking great.



Cost per family name is $100. Payment can be made to our Zeffy Link or by check payable to Baseball Association of Wolcott and mailed to : Baseball Association of Wolcott P.O Box 6119 Wolcott, CT 06716.



Thank you for your support!