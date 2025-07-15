Bawa Health Initiative Fundraising Dinner and Game Night

401 S Willow St

Ellensburg, WA 98926, USA

Children 7 and under eat FREE
Free

Children 7 and under will receive a free meal including spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing and garlic braed

Adult Spaghetti and Meatballs
$20
Child's 8-18 Spaghetti and Meatballs
$10
Adult Pierogi and Kielbassa
$20
Child's 8-18 Pierogi and Kielbasa
$10
Adult Nacatamale
$20
Child's 8-18 Nacatamale
$10
Adult Chicken Breast and Baked Potato
$20
Child's 8-18 Chicken and Baked Potato
$10
Additional Entree Spaghetti and Meatballs
$5
Additional Entree Pierogi
$5
Additional Entree Kielbasa
$5
Additional Entree Nacatamale
$5
Additional Entree Chicken Breast
$5
Additional Entree Baked Potato
$5
To go spaghetti and meatballs
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go pierogi
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Kielbasa
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go baked potato
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go baked chicken breast
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Nacatamale
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go fried cabbage
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Caesar Salad
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go rice and bean
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

Bingo Played at 7pm
$15

3 games of Bingo

3 cards on each sheet

Cash Prizes


Bunco Played after Bingo
$15

Cash Prizes for

Last Bunco

Most Buncos

Most Wins

Most Losses

Cribbage Tournament played after Bingo
$15

Double Elimination Tournament

Cash Prizes for top three

players

Add a donation for Bawa Health Initiative Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!