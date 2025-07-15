Bawa Health Initiative Fundraising Dinner and Game Night

Children 7 and under will receive a free meal including spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing and garlic braed
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
3 games of Bingo
3 cards on each sheet
Cash Prizes
Cash Prizes for
Last Bunco
Most Buncos
Most Wins
Most Losses
Double Elimination Tournament
Cash Prizes for top three
players
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!