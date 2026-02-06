Baws Charitable Events

Baws Charitable Events

BAWS Classic Extras

Mulligan
$10

You can have one Mulligan (take a shot again) for each Ticket. There is a max of 3 mulligans per person and 12 per team.

3 Mulligan Pack
$20

Bundle and Save! All three Mulligans in one purchase. You can have one Mulligan (take a shot again) for each Ticket. There is a max of 3 mulligans per person and 12 per team.

Raffle Ticket
$5

This ticket gets you an individual ticket or each purchase.

5 Raffle Ticket Pack
$20

This gets you 5 raffle tickets for each purchase.

10 Raffle Ticket Pack
$30

This gets you 10 raffle tickets for each purchase.

