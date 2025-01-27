Silent Auction for Bay Area Community Counseling

Del Mar Photographics is thrilled at the idea of bringing your family’s story to life through modern portrait art. As a professional photographer with 30+ years of experience, Deborah recognizes the profound impact photography can have on a person. It has the ability to transform and empower, shifting your self-perception and contributing to your lasting legacy. Debra will coordinate a time and location for you in the Bay Area to photography you and your family for your Modern Fine-Art Portrait. delmarphotographics.com Personal Note: Last year, our participant who won this had a great experience with Debra, who came up to the Bay Area, and the day of the shoot the lighting was bad, so rescheduled for a better day and the photographs came out great. The winner of this silent auction loves the photographer of herself and her daughter and highly recommends this auction item.

Del Mar Photographics is thrilled at the idea of bringing your family’s story to life through modern portrait art. As a professional photographer with 30+ years of experience, Deborah recognizes the profound impact photography can have on a person. It has the ability to transform and empower, shifting your self-perception and contributing to your lasting legacy. Debra will coordinate a time and location for you in the Bay Area to photography you and your family for your Modern Fine-Art Portrait. delmarphotographics.com Personal Note: Last year, our participant who won this had a great experience with Debra, who came up to the Bay Area, and the day of the shoot the lighting was bad, so rescheduled for a better day and the photographs came out great. The winner of this silent auction loves the photographer of herself and her daughter and highly recommends this auction item.

More details...