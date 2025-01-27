Sales closed

Silent Auction for Bay Area Community Counseling

Refuge Spa Day Pass for Two
$70

Starting bid

Relax the day away at Refuge Spa in Carmel! There are two acres of serene and silent outdoor relaxation areas featuring six hot and warm pools with thermal waterfalls, Himalayan salt wall sauna, eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, two cool plunge pools the temperature of the Pacific Ocean, and two Nordic cold plunge pools the temperature of an icy river, hammocks, fire pits, Adirondack chairs, indoor relaxation sanctuaries and breathtaking views of Santa Lucia Preserve. This day pass admits two to enjoy all the amenities. You can pay to add on massages when you make your reservation, but book early since its incredibly popular! A $140 value. www.refuge.com The "Buy It Now" price is $210 with $70 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Two Passes to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy the thrill of Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo! Whether you're into thrill rides with big roller coasters like Medussa or Superman, or enjoy seeing all the animals including lions, walrus, sharks, and giraffes that you can feed, there is something for everyone! Six Flags is great for little kids, big kids, and adults who are kids at heart! You'll love it! A $70 value. www.sixflags.com/discoverykingdom The "Buy It Now" price is $105 with $35 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
10 Class Yoga Pass
$125

Starting bid

Sukha Yoga in Novato is a magical place where you can elevate your consciousness, feel better in your body and calmer in your mind. Sukha is a yoga sanskrit term that means ease, happiness, bliss and good space. Whether you’re are just starting your yoga journey or furthering your education, Sukha celebrates and welcome you. A $250 value. www.sukhayoga.com The "Buy It Now" price is $375 with $125 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Gloria Ferrer Tasting for Four - Carneros Tasting
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting for four of Gloria Ferrer sparkling wines in Sonoma with tapas and/or charcuterie included. Their amazing panoramic views are a great place to enjoy a relaxing afternoon with friends sipping some bubbly. You will enjoy a delightful flight of four sparkling wines produced at our Carneros estate vineyards. Gloria Ferrer's unique terroir imparts a distinct character to each wine, and you can discover this for yourself. A $240 value. www.gloriaferrer.com The "Buy It Now" price is $360 with $120 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Kayak or Stand Up Paddleboard Rental - Sausalito or Alameda
$35

Starting bid

This gift certificate allows for 1 two hour rental or a one hour rental for two people. Sea Trek offers kayak and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) rentals in Sausalito and Alameda, two of the Bay Area’s best places to get on the water! A $70 value. www.seatrek.com The "Buy It Now" price is $105 with $35 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Reiki Facial from Zoe Clark Wellness
$90

Starting bid

Receive a gift certificate for one Reiki Facial at Zoe Clark Wellness. These facials offer customized and luxurious deep cleansing reiki skin care treatments. Reiki promotes the body's regenerative self-healing ability. In these treatments work is done on the face and body to increase the flow of energy to support the client's well-being and skin health. Facials include manual exfoliation, a skin peel, thorough extractions, high frequency, advanced facial massage, a speciality treatment face mask, Gua Sha techniques, Celluma® LED light therapy, lip and eye treatment, and more. Relaxing massage and reiki throughout. A $180 value. www.zoeclarkwellness.com The "Buy It Now" price is $270 with $90 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Michelin Star Chef - Stateline Smokehouse & Caymus Tasting
$75

Starting bid

Come enjoy Napa's Stateline Roadhouse Smokehouse's incredible Kansas City style BBQ made by Michelin trained chef Darryl Bell. In addition, winner's of this item will also receive a bottle of Caymus chardonnay and a tasting for two at Caymus Winery. A $150 value. www.stateline-road.com www.caymus.com The "Buy It Now" price is $225 with $75 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
$100 Gift Certificate for Haircut & Products from Studio BBR
$140

Starting bid

Enjoy this beauty set from Studio BBR and a $100 gift certificate for services! Located in the heart of Hayes Valley, this boutique salon is the brainchild of Master Stylist Rodney Duncan. REF products are a globally renowned Swedish hair care brand that creates hair products for professionals. At the heart of REF is a true passion for creativity, innovation, and high-quality products that really make a difference. A $280 value. studiobbr.com The "Buy It Now" price is $420 with $140 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Del Mar Photographics Modern Fine-Art Family Portraits
$250

Starting bid

Del Mar Photographics is thrilled at the idea of bringing your family’s story to life through modern portrait art. As a professional photographer with 30+ years of experience, Deborah recognizes the profound impact photography can have on a person. It has the ability to transform and empower, shifting your self-perception and contributing to your lasting legacy. Debra will coordinate a time and location for you in the Bay Area to photography you and your family for your Modern Fine-Art Portrait. delmarphotographics.com Personal Note: Last year, our participant who won this had a great experience with Debra, who came up to the Bay Area, and the day of the shoot the lighting was bad, so rescheduled for a better day and the photographs came out great. The winner of this silent auction loves the photographer of herself and her daughter and highly recommends this auction item.
Kevin Murphy & Highland Facial Beauty Package - Drawing Room
$120

Starting bid

In this beauty package from Drawing Room hair salon in Larkspur, you'll receive Kevin Murphy Angel Wash, Kevin Murphy Angel Rinse, Kevin Murphy Masque, Kevin Murphy travel size Bedroom Hair, Fresh Hair Dry Shampoo, and Body Builder as well as Highland Glacial Cream and Highland Glacial Clay Pomade. A $240 value. www.drawingroommarin.com The "Buy It Now" price is $360 with $120 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Four Bottles of Hall Cabernet Sauvignon Their 2021 Vintage
$315

Starting bid

Four bottles of Hall Wine from their four different vineyards: 2021 Hall Diamond Mountain District Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $225 2021 Hall Exzelenz Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $275 2021 Hall Craig's Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $60 2021 Hall Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon - $70 (est.) A $630 value hallwines.com The "Buy It Now" price is $945 with $315 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
Private Tasting for 6 at Deer Hill Vineyards
$120

Starting bid

Come enjoy a private wine tasting for six at Deer Hill Vineyards in Lafayette! This tasting will include three generous tastings, a charcuterie platter and an optional tour of the vineyards and production facilities. Come visit this beautiful winery! A $240 value. The "Buy It Now" price is $360 with $120 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay. www.deerhillvineyards.com
18K Gold Vermeil Dishy Earrings by Sarah Richardson Jewelry
$80

Starting bid

These gold vermeil earrings are handmade by Sarah Richardson Jewelry in San Rafael. They are plated in a heavy 18K gold over sterling, with gold fill chains, to ensure long-lasting quality. All pieces are finely crafted using recycled sterling, 18K gold & platinum and ethically sourced stones. These medium dishy earrings with hooks are 1/2" x 1" x 1/8". A $160 value. sarahrichardsonjewelry.com The "Buy It Now" price is $240 with $80 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
60 min Signature Massage from International Orange
$90

Starting bid

Melt away stress, increase circulation and relieve general muscular tension with this integrative massage session. Using light to medium pressure and Swedish massage techniques such as gliding strokes, kneading, tapping and rolling, your practitioner will release tension from the entire body, applying extra focus to a few tight, knotted, or sore areas for immediate relief. Depending on the therapist, other techniques such as stretching, trigger point therapy, myofascial release, and Lomi Lomi may be integrated into the session. The perfect massage for head-to-toe relaxation. International Orange spa in Larkspur, CA offers a thoughtful selection of products, therapeutic services and a destination spa, International Orange is a wellness and lifestyle brand that supports the journey of personal transformation. A value of $180 internationalorange.com The "Buy It Now" price is $275 with $90 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.
$75 Gift Certificate for Bob's Donuts
$35

Starting bid

$75 Gift Certificate to Bob's Donuts for birthday parties, school events or just if you really love donuts! Bob's donuts are famous in San Francisco came across the bridge to Mill Valley for all in Marin to enjoy! www.bobsdonutssf.com The "Buy It Now" price is $110 with $35 being tax deductible. If you'd like to "Buy It Now", email [email protected] and let us know the item and we'll send you the link to pay.

