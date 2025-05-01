Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre's "Experience our 50th" Silent Auction

The Ultimate Sugar Plum Experience! Who gets the best table at the Sugar Plum Gala? You can! Your choice, breakfast or tea - the front middle table of 10 is yours. (No need to rush the day the tickets go on sale!) Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy prior to the event for private photo ops and excitement! Not just the table - Four tickets to Dinner with Clara and Friends the night before at the Reef Restaurant (November 21st). $50 to spend at our fabulous boutique Friday night Hotel room at the Fabulous South Shore Harbour Resort! Starting bid - $2000

The Ultimate Sugar Plum Experience! Who gets the best table at the Sugar Plum Gala? You can! Your choice, breakfast or tea - the front middle table of 10 is yours. (No need to rush the day the tickets go on sale!) Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy prior to the event for private photo ops and excitement! Not just the table - Four tickets to Dinner with Clara and Friends the night before at the Reef Restaurant (November 21st). $50 to spend at our fabulous boutique Friday night Hotel room at the Fabulous South Shore Harbour Resort! Starting bid - $2000

seeMoreDetailsMobile