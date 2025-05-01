Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre's "Experience our 50th" Silent Auction
auction.pickupLocation
All winners will be notified by phone
Be in the Ballet!
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Be in the Ballet
Mother Ginger!
Your choice of one of our 21 shows...
Be costumed, rehearsed, and ready to shine.
Includes - backstage access, photo op in costume, and two premium seats for friends or family.
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $150
Be in the Ballet
Mother Ginger!
Your choice of one of our 21 shows...
Be costumed, rehearsed, and ready to shine.
Includes - backstage access, photo op in costume, and two premium seats for friends or family.
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $150
The Perfect Party!
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Perfect Party!
Include three of our ballerinas in your next birthday or tea party!
Let us know the date and location and our costumed dancers will be there for ballet lessons, photo ops, and will bring signed pointe shoes for the "star".
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $150
The Perfect Party!
Include three of our ballerinas in your next birthday or tea party!
Let us know the date and location and our costumed dancers will be there for ballet lessons, photo ops, and will bring signed pointe shoes for the "star".
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $150
A Night to Remember!
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Night to Remember!
Ten fun individuals will enjoy empanadas, mojitos, and salsa lessons from our Artistic Director.
Date of your choice at our studio - Let the good times begin!!!
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $200
A Night to Remember!
Ten fun individuals will enjoy empanadas, mojitos, and salsa lessons from our Artistic Director.
Date of your choice at our studio - Let the good times begin!!!
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $200
Dress Rehearsal Watch Party
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dress Rehearsal Watch Party for 20 people!
Join us for one of our dress rehearsals for The Nutcracker to view all the fun.
Wednesday December 17th
5:30
Enjoy a wine and cheese reception just for you and front row seats to enjoy the logistics of a dress rehearsal.
You may even get to see some "nutty" additions!
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $300
Dress Rehearsal Watch Party for 20 people!
Join us for one of our dress rehearsals for The Nutcracker to view all the fun.
Wednesday December 17th
5:30
Enjoy a wine and cheese reception just for you and front row seats to enjoy the logistics of a dress rehearsal.
You may even get to see some "nutty" additions!
Value - Priceless
Starting bid - $300
Dinner with the Team!
$200
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Dinner with the team!
Date of mutual availability, enjoy a private dinner/wine for four at our studio with our Artistic Director, Artistic Team, and Artists in Residence dancers.
Talk shop, sip wine, and get a sneak peek at the leaders of our organization.
Starting bid - $200
Dinner with the team!
Date of mutual availability, enjoy a private dinner/wine for four at our studio with our Artistic Director, Artistic Team, and Artists in Residence dancers.
Talk shop, sip wine, and get a sneak peek at the leaders of our organization.
Starting bid - $200
The Golden Ticket
$400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Golden Season Pass!
The ultimate package! Two tickets to the best seats in the house for performance of your choice to
Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and Oklahoma complete with
VIP perks - Pre production party and backstage tour (Each show - Just for you), exclusive merchandise, archival signed posters from the entire cast, signed pointe shoes, special meeting after the show on stage with the principals of each show.
Starting bid - $400
Golden Season Pass!
The ultimate package! Two tickets to the best seats in the house for performance of your choice to
Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, and Oklahoma complete with
VIP perks - Pre production party and backstage tour (Each show - Just for you), exclusive merchandise, archival signed posters from the entire cast, signed pointe shoes, special meeting after the show on stage with the principals of each show.
Starting bid - $400
The Ultimate Sugar Plum Experience!
$2,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
The Ultimate Sugar Plum Experience!
Who gets the best table at the Sugar Plum Gala?
You can! Your choice, breakfast or tea - the front middle table of 10 is yours.
(No need to rush the day the tickets go on sale!)
Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy prior to the event for private photo ops and excitement!
Not just the table - Four tickets to Dinner with Clara and Friends the night before at the Reef Restaurant (November 21st).
$50 to spend at our fabulous boutique Friday night
Hotel room at the Fabulous South Shore Harbour Resort!
Starting bid - $2000
The Ultimate Sugar Plum Experience!
Who gets the best table at the Sugar Plum Gala?
You can! Your choice, breakfast or tea - the front middle table of 10 is yours.
(No need to rush the day the tickets go on sale!)
Meet the Sugar Plum Fairy prior to the event for private photo ops and excitement!
Not just the table - Four tickets to Dinner with Clara and Friends the night before at the Reef Restaurant (November 21st).
$50 to spend at our fabulous boutique Friday night
Hotel room at the Fabulous South Shore Harbour Resort!
Starting bid - $2000