Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre's Silent Auction 2025 2

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket is pure Oz-inspired magic! Featuring Wicked LEGOs, mini toys, pens and journals, stickers, coloring fun, a Wicked advent calendar, and a matching makeup bag. Whether for a Wicked superfan or a child who loves imaginative play, this bundle is sure to cast a spell!
Starting bid
Celebrate the holidays in classic Disney style! This adorable 3T Mickey & Minnie Mouse Christmas dress, handcrafted by The Carriage House, features festive fabrics, charming details, and boutique-quality craftsmanship. Perfect for Christmas photos, holiday parties, or a magical day at Disney!
Starting bid
Tubby Todd Newborn Gift Set - Perfect for new parents, baby showers, or anyone who loves gentle, clean products for their little bundle of joy.
Donated by Tubby Todd
Starting bid
Enjoy a full year of wild adventures with this 12-month Houston Zoo Family Membership, packed with incredible benefits for animal lovers of all ages! This package also includes an EdZOOcation Conservationist Box including a plush zoo animal, pen, stickers, and a travel game—perfect for a future zoologist. Donated by Houston Zoo and EdZOOcation
Starting bid
Avaria's Maelle set brings together structured gold links and a line of radiant diamonds. The result is a necklace that feels both contemporary and classic, designed for a rather effortless look that goes well with anything you wear. Like every Avaria creation, it's waterproof, hypoallergenic, and crafted for worry free glow.
Starting bid
This basket includes a beautiful wooden cutting board from Selah Creative Company, The Shard Yard Christmas Tree Décor Piece, Mouse Charcuterie Staples (charming and whimsical!), and treats to start your first board. A perfect blend of artful décor and gourmet indulgence, this basket brings warmth, elegance, and delicious flavor to your home this holiday season. Donated by Selah Creative Company and the BAHBT Nutcracker 2025 Cast
Starting bid
Make Christmas morning magical with five beautifully wrapped Christmas gifts by Bows and Bunting. Each gift will be wrapped in premium festive papers, finished with coordinating bows and matching tags—ready to shine under your tree.
This luxurious set also includes a Holiball inflatable holiday ornament set to add extra cheer to your home décor.
A stunning, stress-free way to elevate your holiday season with style, sparkle, and surprise!
Starting bid
Indulge in a magical blend of elegance and holiday cheer! This enchanting basket features Sugarplum Fairy and Whimsical Rat King Stemless Wine Glasses and a decadent selection of Belgian chocolates. Also included are four bottles of premium white wine and a package of oat cake biscuits, perfect for pairing, gifting, or enjoying during a cozy holiday evening. A festive and flavorful celebration of the season—ideal for wine lovers, Nutcracker fans, and holiday hosts!
Starting bid
A full year of unforgettable learning, exploration, and family fun! This powerhouse package brings together FOUR incredible Houston-area experiences - Houston Museum of Natural Science Family Membership, The Health Museum Family Membership with extras, Houston Toy Museum passes, and Galveston Children's Museum passes, PLUS games and activities to spark meaningful memories all year long. Perfect for families who love hands-on fun, science, history, creativity, and adventure. Also includes an UP! inspired adventure book to document your family's adventures!
Starting bid
A dreamy collection made just for little readers! This enchanting toddler girl basket is filled with unicorn-themed books, sensory touch-and-feel stories, fun pop-up books, and interactive favorites that spark imagination and early literacy. A delightful Girl Power–inspired mini library, perfect for bedtime snuggles, playful afternoons, and growing a love of reading from the very start!
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Bayside Bed & Biscuit, Pickle Plush Toy, Kong Pig Toy, 2 lbs Beef Liver Loaf, 7" Redbarn Buly Chew, No-Hide 7" Pork Chew, Sunny Harbours Medium Collar Donated by: Bayside Bed and Biscuit
Starting bid
Elevate your evening with this exclusive LALO Tequila gift set—perfect for the tequila enthusiast or anyone who loves a clean, elegant sip.
Starting bid
Add bold sparkle to your holiday décor Holiball inflatable ornament sets! This collection includes the stunning Metallic Inflatable Ornament Set and the festive Mini Metallic Trio, offering a fun, modern twist on classic Christmas decorating.
Lightweight, durable, and eye-catching—these ornaments bring instant holiday magic indoors or outdoors. Donated by Holiball
Starting bid
A must-have for any bourbon lover! This premium Four Roses bundle includes a full bottle of Four Roses Bourbon, a bourbon drinking cup, a bourbon pen, Rose Ice Mold, and the book “Return of the Whiskey Legend.” Also included is an exclusive Four Roses merch bag, perfect for storage or display. A rich blend of flavor, history, and craftsmanship—ideal for collectors and connoisseurs alike.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Keep every necklace stack en pointe with the Ballet Gold Short Pendant Necklace by Kendra Scott.
Starting bid
This charming Sweet as Honey bee dress, lovingly crafted by Bitty Bundles of Joy, is the perfect blend of whimsy and boutique quality. Sized 6, it features adorable bee-themed details and a sunshine-bright design that’s perfect for spring photos, birthdays, or everyday sweetness.
Starting bid
Sweet James Avery Nutcracker Charm and Chain Donated by James Avery
Starting bid
Celebrate your little one in true Americana style! This adorable two-piece outfit—crafted by For Your Little Star Clothing Company—features a patriotic red, white, and blue top paired with matching bloomers. Perfect for Fourth of July, summer photos, family gatherings, parades, or any day you want your little star to shine.
Starting bid
This stunning, handcrafted Moana costume brings the spirit of the sea to life. Created by The Paper Doll in size 6, it features boutique-quality detail and comfort—ideal for imaginative play and special celebrations.
Starting bid
A breathtaking boutique outfit! This Bambalina & Clothing Company dress features delicate lace details and a charming purple floral print, paired with matching bloomers and a coordinating hair bow. A complete, picture-perfect ensemble for portraits, parties, and special moments.
Starting bid
A Nutcracker-Inspired Holiday Collection Step into Clara’s magical Christmas Eve dream with this enchanting collection of Nutcracker-themed treasures. Lovingly curated by BAHBT’s Claras to capture the wonder of The Nutcracker. Perfect for dressing up your home or gifting to someone who adores Nutcracker magic!
Starting bid
Project Based Primary provides homeschool families and classroom teachers with courses, curriculum, printable resources, and monthly memberships for toddler through second grade in all content areas with an emphasis on Project Based Learning. This credit can be applied to any Project Based Primary Materials.
Starting bid
These whimsical prints of David M. Bird’s unique photography would make a great gift! See your own feathered friends in your backyard with a Happy Birdwatcher Co Gift Card.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Chicken Pickle Family Brunch for 2 adult, 2 children and 1 hour of court time plus equipment; 3 month Family Membership to The Fitness Center at South Shore Harbour; two $25. Gift Cards
Starting bid
Star Cinema Grill 2 admissions for 2; Cidercade admission for 3 plus $40. Gift Card
Starting bid
Enjoy a Private Ballet Lesson with BAHBT Artistic Director Nelson Madrigal
Starting bid
Enjoy a Private Lesson with BAHBT Associate Artistic Director Natalie Zundel
Starting bid
Enjoy a Private Ballet Lesson with BAHBT Artistic Advisor Lorna Feijoo
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!