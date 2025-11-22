Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre's Silent Auction 2025 2

Make Christmas morning magical with five beautifully wrapped Christmas gifts by Bows and Bunting. Each gift will be wrapped in premium festive papers, finished with coordinating bows and matching tags—ready to shine under your tree.



This luxurious set also includes a Holiball inflatable holiday ornament set to add extra cheer to your home décor.



A stunning, stress-free way to elevate your holiday season with style, sparkle, and surprise!