Bay Cities Area Convention XIV

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all meetings. Get your tickets before the prices goes up.
✨ BCACNA Banquet Dinner – Secure Your Seat! ✨
Get ready for an unforgettable night of food, fellowship, and fun! The BCACNA Banquet Dinner is one of the highlights of the convention—bringing people together for great vibes, meaningful connections, and a shared celebration of recovery. Tickets are limited, so grab yours today!
🔥 BCACNA Banquet Table of 10 – Don’t Miss Out! 🔥
Grab your crew and secure a full table for one of the most anticipated nights of the convention! Enjoy great food, amazing energy, and a night filled with fellowship and connection. Perfect for home groups and friends—lock in your table today before they sell out!
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