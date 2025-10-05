Sponsorships - Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until March 19, 2027
The Signature Sponsorship represents the highest level of support for the Bay County League of Cities to include covering meal cost for quarterly dinner. This exclusive opportunity is designed for organizations that want to demonstrate leadership, build lasting relationships with municipal leaders, and receive maximum visibility throughout the year.
Benefits include:
By becoming a Signature Sponsor, your organization affirms its commitment to strengthening local government and building stronger communities across Bay County.
Valid until March 19, 2027
The Hospitality Sponsorship provides vital support to ensure that Bay County League of Cities meetings and events remain welcoming, engaging, and enjoyable for all attendees by including covering the costs of refreshments, or receptions, Hospitality Sponsors directly enhance the networking and fellowship opportunities that bring municipal leaders together.
Benefits include:
Your support as a Hospitality Sponsor ensures that city leaders have the opportunity to connect in a relaxed and collaborative environment, strengthening partnerships across Bay County.
Valid until March 19, 2027
As a member, you’ll enjoy:
Annual membership Includes 2 guests per quarterly dinner.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at CST
Open to all incorporated cities, towns, and villages within Bay County, Florida.
Municipality members are the foundation of the League, working together to strengthen municipal leadership, advocate for cities, and enhance quality of life across the county.
Membership Benefits Include:
Voting & Participation:
Commitment:
Municipality members commit to active participation, sharing of knowledge, and supporting collective efforts that strengthen local government across Bay County.
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