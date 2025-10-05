Sponsorships - Memberships

The Signature Sponsorship represents the highest level of support for the Bay County League of Cities to include covering meal cost for quarterly dinner. This exclusive opportunity is designed for organizations that want to demonstrate leadership, build lasting relationships with municipal leaders, and receive maximum visibility throughout the year.





Benefits include:

Recognition as a Signature Sponsor at all Bay County League of Cities meetings, trainings, and major events.

Premier placement of your company logo on League communications.

Opportunity to provide a brief welcome or presentation at one quarterly dinner during the year, along with complimentary admission of 5 representatives.

Complimentary admission for 2 representatives at all other League events and networking sessions.

By becoming a Signature Sponsor, your organization affirms its commitment to strengthening local government and building stronger communities across Bay County.