Bay County League of Cities

Offered by

Bay County League of Cities

About the memberships

Sponsorships - Memberships

Signature Sponsor
$2,500

Valid until March 19, 2027

The Signature Sponsorship represents the highest level of support for the Bay County League of Cities to include covering meal cost for quarterly dinner. This exclusive opportunity is designed for organizations that want to demonstrate leadership, build lasting relationships with municipal leaders, and receive maximum visibility throughout the year.


Benefits include:

  • Recognition as a Signature Sponsor at all Bay County League of Cities meetings, trainings, and major events.
  • Premier placement of your company logo on League communications.
  • Opportunity to provide a brief welcome or presentation at one quarterly dinner during the year, along with complimentary admission of 5 representatives.
  • Complimentary admission for 2 representatives at all other League events and networking sessions.

By becoming a Signature Sponsor, your organization affirms its commitment to strengthening local government and building stronger communities across Bay County.

Hospitality Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until March 19, 2027

The Hospitality Sponsorship provides vital support to ensure that Bay County League of Cities meetings and events remain welcoming, engaging, and enjoyable for all attendees by including covering the costs of refreshments, or receptions, Hospitality Sponsors directly enhance the networking and fellowship opportunities that bring municipal leaders together.


Benefits include:

  • Recognition as the Hospitality Sponsor at the sponsored meeting or event.
  • Prominent signage at refreshment or dining areas.
  • Placement of your company logo on League communications.
  • Opportunity to welcome attendees during the hospitality portion of the event (optional).
  • Complimentary admission for 5 representatives to the sponsored meeting/event.
  • Complimentary admission for 2 representatives at all other League events and networking sessions.

Your support as a Hospitality Sponsor ensures that city leaders have the opportunity to connect in a relaxed and collaborative environment, strengthening partnerships across Bay County.

Business Member
$600

Valid until March 19, 2027

As a member, you’ll enjoy:

  • Advocacy at the county and state level.
  • Networking and collaboration with fellow city leaders.
  • Access to League-hosted events.

Annual membership Includes 2 guests per quarterly dinner.

Municipality Member
$250

Renews yearly on: January 1 at CST

Open to all incorporated cities, towns, and villages within Bay County, Florida.
Municipality members are the foundation of the League, working together to strengthen municipal leadership, advocate for cities, and enhance quality of life across the county.


Membership Benefits Include:

  • Representation & Advocacy – A united voice on countywide and statewide issues impacting municipalities.
  • Networking & Collaboration – Opportunities for elected officials and staff to connect, share best practices, and partner on regional initiatives.
  • Support & Resources – Guidance and information to help member municipalities address challenges and serve their communities effectively.

Voting & Participation:

  • Each member municipality designates representatives who may participate in League meetings and events.
  • Member municipalities have voting rights on League decisions, initiatives, and officer elections.

Commitment:
Municipality members commit to active participation, sharing of knowledge, and supporting collective efforts that strengthen local government across Bay County.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!