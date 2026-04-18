Bay Farm School's Online Auction

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A special catered lunch at school with Ms. Rahima for your child and two friends—an unforgettable experience. (Priceless)
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Enjoy a full day of family fun (2 adults + 2 kids) at the Oakland Zoo with admission and parking included. ($115 value)
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Treat yourself to a premium game-day experience with four club-level sideline seats for the Golden State Valkyries vs. LA Sparks on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. Section 103, Row 16 offers excellent sightlines and added comfort, with no one seated behind you—and just four seats from the aisle for quick in-and-out access. The back-row location also means you can stand and cheer freely without impacting anyone’s view. Your tickets include entry to the United Club, a private lounge featuring exclusive concessions, a full bar, comfortable seating areas, and private restrooms—for a relaxed, elevated way to enjoy the game.
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Spark creativity and confidence with a week of hands-on projects, outdoor fun, and unforgettable summer experiences at one of Alameda's most popular summer camp, Camp Galileo. ($675 value)
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Take off on your next adventure with 2 round trip Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees). Travel between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City. Valid for travel between 25 Apr 2026 and 24 Apr 2027.
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Enjoy a day at the SF Moma with two general admission tickets ($60 value)
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Skip the daily parking scramble with your own reserved school parking spot for the 2026-2027 school year. (Priceless)
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Five days of holiday care during AUSD school breaks at the Harbor Bay Club campus—flexible, engaging care for busy families. ($500 value)
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Celebrate your child with a custom message displayed on the school marquee. (Priceless)
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Enjoy a one-month family membership at Harbor Bay Club with access to fitness facilities, tennis, classes, and amenities. ($300 value)
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Capture beautiful, natural family moments with a relaxed 30-minute photo session you’ll treasure forever. Session includes the prep, planning and shoot itself and two 8”x10" prints. Digital images and prints can be purchased separately. ($400 value)
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Treat your pup to a fun, safe stay with three days of boarding and one day of daycare at Puptown Alameda. ($260 value)
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Elevate your brand with a custom logo, curated colors and fonts, and a one-page style guide—perfect for launching or refreshing your business by Arielle Crenshaw. ($450 value)
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Jumpstart your fitness routine with a one year base membership - access to modern equipment, classes, and a welcoming local gym community. ($380 value)
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Relax and recharge with a 60-minute massage at Harbor Bay Club—your perfect escape close to home. ($105 value)
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Unwind with a restorative 60-minute massage at Rise Bodyworks—perfect for stress relief and self-care. ($80 value)
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Enjoy a therapeutic 50-minute massage designed to relax, restore, and reset. ($175 value)
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Is your child a budding comedian? Let them share their talent by telling an approved joke over the PA system for all to hear! (Priceless)
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Create something beautiful together with a mosaic step stone workshop for two. ($140 value)
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Get a day of pampering at Bespoke Wellness with a 60 minute facial treatment designed just for you and a 60 minute massage. Refresh and glow with treatments designed just for you at Bespoke Wellness. ($210 value)
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Four same-day admission tickets to the Lawrence Hall of Science (excludes planetarium and special exhibits). ($100 value)
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Two 30-minute piano lessons for ages 7 to adult with Aris Wong, a pianist with 15 years of experience. Aris is a student at Emerson College with experience teaching music lessons and camps to kids 7-12 years old. ($50 value)
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Enjoy bold, flavorful Burmese cuisine with a $150 gift card to Burma Superstar in Alameda. ($150 value)
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Treat yourself to a rejuvenating facial for radiant, healthy skin at Conscious Skin Care. ($180 value)
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Strengthen and tone with 5 reformer Pilates classes in a welcoming studio environment. ($150 value)
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Enjoy a wine tasting experience for four at beautiful St. Francis Winery in Santa Rosa. ($180 value)
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Kickstart your fitness with two weeks of CrossFit classes in a supportive, high-energy environment. 1010 Calcot Place, Oakland CA 94606 ($95 value)
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Cheer on Oakland’s hometown team with four tickets to an exciting Roots match. Select games only, certain restriction may apply. ($120 value)
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Discover local Alameda history with admission for 2 adults and 2 youth to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda during regular hours.($80 value)
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A delightful Whisk gift basket filled with a hat, apron, cookbook, mug & $50 gift card. ($100 value)
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Train with head coach Charlene (CF-L2) in a one-hour personal onboarding session for up to two adults—build strength, confidence, and a strong fitness foundation. 1010 Calcot Place, Oakland CA 94606 ($100 value)
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Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the California Historical Radio Society for up to 8 guests, including access to archives, restoration areas, and a gift (t-shirt or mug) for each guest. Finish it off by selecting your own vintage Bluetooth-enabled radio from the CHRS store (up to $150 value). ($400 value)
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Enjoy a sweet outing (with up to four people) with Alameda’s Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft - perfect for a memorable experience. (Priceless)
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Celebrate your kids special event with a gift card for $100 off private party with art activities and planting themed basket, 1523 Willow Street Alameda. ($200 value)
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Help lead art class with Ms. Bryce and be the teacher for the day. (Priceless)
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Get moving with credit toward an energetic and fun 2026 summer dance camp. ($150 value)
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Spark Creativity with a Gift Card for half off summer camp session along with art activities and planting basket, 1523 Willow Street Alameda. ($200 value)
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50% off a Broadcasting & Podcasting summer camp (June 15-19) for grades 6–10—perfect for middle and early high school students interested in media, technology, and creative storytelling.($312.50 value)
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Gift card for one dozen mini cupcakes from Doodle Cakes—perfect for parties, celebrations, or a sweet treat. ($30 value)
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Explore the solar system with this hands-on STEM kit featuring interactive video experiments - created by a Bay Farm mom-founded company. ($30 value)
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50% off a one-week Electronics & Wireless summer camp (July 27–31) for grades 6–10, where students build circuits, experiment with radios, and create hands-on projects—including learning to safely use a soldering iron—guided by experienced professionals. ($337.50 value)
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One Parents Night Out event at the Bridgeview campus - enjoy a night out while your child has fun in a safe, supervised setting. ($40 value)
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Enjoy an unforgettable meal (or three) with a generous gift card to Yojimbo Sushi in Alameda.($300 value)
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Step into the garden and help lead the day alongside Farmer Marianne. (Priceless)
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Secure the best seats in the house with 4 front row seats at Bay Farm's 5th Grade Promotion. (Priceless)
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Pick out Ms. Rahima's costume for the day - will she be a dolphin, minion, pirate, or....? (Priceless)
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Enjoy a $50 gift card to Monkey King plus an adult medium t-shirt—perfect for their many fans. ($50 value)
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Refresh your wardrobe with a stylish shopping trip to Lilac Boutique on Encinal Ave. ($100 value)
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Enjoy one round of golf, including cart, for 4 players Monday - Thursday at any time and Friday - Sunday after 11:00am. Boundary Oak Golf Course, 3800 Valley Vista Road, Walnut Creek ($255 value)
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Enjoy a gift card to Lauren's Closet. ($25 value)
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