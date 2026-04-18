Bay Farm School's Online Auction

Treat yourself to a premium game-day experience with four club-level sideline seats for the Golden State Valkyries vs. LA Sparks on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. Section 103, Row 16 offers excellent sightlines and added comfort, with no one seated behind you—and just four seats from the aisle for quick in-and-out access. The back-row location also means you can stand and cheer freely without impacting anyone’s view. Your tickets include entry to the United Club, a private lounge featuring exclusive concessions, a full bar, comfortable seating areas, and private restrooms—for a relaxed, elevated way to enjoy the game.