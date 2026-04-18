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Bay Farm PTSA

About this event

Bay Farm School's Online Auction

Lunch with Ms. Rahima item
Lunch with Ms. Rahima
$75

Starting bid

A special catered lunch at school with Ms. Rahima for your child and two friends—an unforgettable experience. (Priceless)

Oakland Zoo Pass item
Oakland Zoo Pass
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a full day of family fun (2 adults + 2 kids) at the Oakland Zoo with admission and parking included. ($115 value)

Golden State Valkyries item
Golden State Valkyries item
Golden State Valkyries
$528

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a premium game-day experience with four club-level sideline seats for the Golden State Valkyries vs. LA Sparks on Monday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. Section 103, Row 16 offers excellent sightlines and added comfort, with no one seated behind you—and just four seats from the aisle for quick in-and-out access. The back-row location also means you can stand and cheer freely without impacting anyone’s view. Your tickets include entry to the United Club, a private lounge featuring exclusive concessions, a full bar, comfortable seating areas, and private restrooms—for a relaxed, elevated way to enjoy the game.

Camp Galileo item
Camp Galileo
$275

Starting bid

Spark creativity and confidence with a week of hands-on projects, outdoor fun, and unforgettable summer experiences at one of Alameda's most popular summer camp, Camp Galileo. ($675 value)

2 Round Trip Tickets - Southwest item
2 Round Trip Tickets - Southwest
$200

Starting bid

Take off on your next adventure with 2 round trip Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees). Travel between Any Domestic City and Any Domestic City. Valid for travel between 25 Apr 2026 and 24 Apr 2027.

SF MOMA - 2 General Admission Tickets item
SF MOMA - 2 General Admission Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a day at the SF Moma with two general admission tickets ($60 value)

Reserved Parking Spot - 2026/2027 School Year item
Reserved Parking Spot - 2026/2027 School Year
$300

Starting bid

Skip the daily parking scramble with your own reserved school parking spot for the 2026-2027 school year. (Priceless)

Small Size Big Mind - AUSD Break child care item
Small Size Big Mind - AUSD Break child care
$175

Starting bid

Five days of holiday care during AUSD school breaks at the Harbor Bay Club campus—flexible, engaging care for busy families. ($500 value)

School Marquee Message item
School Marquee Message
$40

Starting bid

Celebrate your child with a custom message displayed on the school marquee. (Priceless)

Harbor Bay Club - 1 Month Family Membership item
Harbor Bay Club - 1 Month Family Membership
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy a one-month family membership at Harbor Bay Club with access to fitness facilities, tennis, classes, and amenities. ($300 value)

30 Minute Mini-Family Photo Shoot - Megan Small Photography item
30 Minute Mini-Family Photo Shoot - Megan Small Photography
$150

Starting bid

Capture beautiful, natural family moments with a relaxed 30-minute photo session you’ll treasure forever. Session includes the prep, planning and shoot itself and two 8”x10" prints. Digital images and prints can be purchased separately. ($400 value)

Puptown - 3 Days Boarding item
Puptown - 3 Days Boarding
$95

Starting bid

Treat your pup to a fun, safe stay with three days of boarding and one day of daycare at Puptown Alameda. ($260 value)

Brand Identity Package by Arielle Crenshaw item
Brand Identity Package by Arielle Crenshaw
$175

Starting bid

Elevate your brand with a custom logo, curated colors and fonts, and a one-page style guide—perfect for launching or refreshing your business by Arielle Crenshaw. ($450 value)

Crunch Fitness Alameda item
Crunch Fitness Alameda
$135

Starting bid

Jumpstart your fitness routine with a one year base membership - access to modern equipment, classes, and a welcoming local gym community. ($380 value)

1 Hour Massage - Harbor Bay Club item
1 Hour Massage - Harbor Bay Club
$40

Starting bid

Relax and recharge with a 60-minute massage at Harbor Bay Club—your perfect escape close to home. ($105 value)

60 Minute Massage - Rise Bodyworks item
60 Minute Massage - Rise Bodyworks
$30

Starting bid

Unwind with a restorative 60-minute massage at Rise Bodyworks—perfect for stress relief and self-care. ($80 value)


The Massage Clinic - 50 Minute Massage item
The Massage Clinic - 50 Minute Massage
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a therapeutic 50-minute massage designed to relax, restore, and reset. ($175 value)

Joke Over the School PA System item
Joke Over the School PA System
$40

Starting bid

Is your child a budding comedian? Let them share their talent by telling an approved joke over the PA system for all to hear! (Priceless)

Alameda Art Lab item
Alameda Art Lab
$50

Starting bid

Create something beautiful together with a mosaic step stone workshop for two. ($140 value)

Pampering at Bespoke Wellness: Facial and Massage item
Pampering at Bespoke Wellness: Facial and Massage
$85

Starting bid

Get a day of pampering at Bespoke Wellness with a 60 minute facial treatment designed just for you and a 60 minute massage. Refresh and glow with treatments designed just for you at Bespoke Wellness. ($210 value)

The Lawrence Hall of Science - 4 Tickets item
The Lawrence Hall of Science - 4 Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Four same-day admission tickets to the Lawrence Hall of Science (excludes planetarium and special exhibits). ($100 value)

2 Private Piano Lessons item
2 Private Piano Lessons
$20

Starting bid

Two 30-minute piano lessons for ages 7 to adult with Aris Wong, a pianist with 15 years of experience. Aris is a student at Emerson College with experience teaching music lessons and camps to kids 7-12 years old. ($50 value)

Burma Superstar Gift Card item
Burma Superstar Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy bold, flavorful Burmese cuisine with a $150 gift card to Burma Superstar in Alameda. ($150 value)

Conscious Skin Care - Facial Gift Card item
Conscious Skin Care - Facial Gift Card
$70

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a rejuvenating facial for radiant, healthy skin at Conscious Skin Care. ($180 value)

Rise Bodyworks - 5 Pilates Classes item
Rise Bodyworks - 5 Pilates Classes
$55

Starting bid

Strengthen and tone with 5 reformer Pilates classes in a welcoming studio environment. ($150 value)


St. Francis Winery - Wine Tasting for 4 item
St. Francis Winery - Wine Tasting for 4
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a wine tasting experience for four at beautiful St. Francis Winery in Santa Rosa. ($180 value)

Iron Shell Crossfit -2 weeks of classes (Oakland) item
Iron Shell Crossfit -2 weeks of classes (Oakland)
$35

Starting bid

Kickstart your fitness with two weeks of CrossFit classes in a supportive, high-energy environment. 1010 Calcot Place, Oakland CA 94606 ($95 value)

4 Tickets - Oakland Roots item
4 Tickets - Oakland Roots
$30

Starting bid

Cheer on Oakland’s hometown team with four tickets to an exciting Roots match. Select games only, certain restriction may apply. ($120 value)

USS Hornet Museum Pass for 4 item
USS Hornet Museum Pass for 4
$30

Starting bid

Discover local Alameda history with admission for 2 adults and 2 youth to the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda during regular hours.($80 value)

Whisk Bakery Gift Basket item
Whisk Bakery Gift Basket
$35

Starting bid

A delightful Whisk gift basket filled with a hat, apron, cookbook, mug & $50 gift card. ($100 value)

Iron Shell Crossfit - 1 Hour Personal Training (Oakland) item
Iron Shell Crossfit - 1 Hour Personal Training (Oakland)
$40

Starting bid

Train with head coach Charlene (CF-L2) in a one-hour personal onboarding session for up to two adults—build strength, confidence, and a strong fitness foundation. 1010 Calcot Place, Oakland CA 94606 ($100 value)

CHRS - Tour & Vintage Radio item
CHRS - Tour & Vintage Radio
$140

Starting bid

Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the California Historical Radio Society for up to 8 guests, including access to archives, restoration areas, and a gift (t-shirt or mug) for each guest. Finish it off by selecting your own vintage Bluetooth-enabled radio from the CHRS store (up to $150 value). ($400 value)

Ice Cream with the Mayor item
Ice Cream with the Mayor
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a sweet outing (with up to four people) with Alameda’s Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft - perfect for a memorable experience. (Priceless)

Whimsy Willow - $100 off Private Party item
Whimsy Willow - $100 off Private Party
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate your kids special event with a gift card for $100 off private party with art activities and planting themed basket, 1523 Willow Street Alameda. ($200 value)

Art Teacher for the Day item
Art Teacher for the Day
$75

Starting bid

Help lead art class with Ms. Bryce and be the teacher for the day. (Priceless)

$150 towards Dance 10 Summer Camp item
$150 towards Dance 10 Summer Camp
$55

Starting bid

Get moving with credit toward an energetic and fun 2026 summer dance camp. ($150 value)

Whimsy Willow - Half of Summer Camp Session item
Whimsy Willow - Half of Summer Camp Session
$75

Starting bid

Spark Creativity with a Gift Card for half off summer camp session along with art activities and planting basket, 1523 Willow Street Alameda. ($200 value)

California Historical Radio Society - Half off Camp item
California Historical Radio Society - Half off Camp
$150

Starting bid

50% off a Broadcasting & Podcasting summer camp (June 15-19) for grades 6–10—perfect for middle and early high school students interested in media, technology, and creative storytelling.($312.50 value)

Doodle Cakes - Dozen Mini Cupcakes item
Doodle Cakes - Dozen Mini Cupcakes
$10

Starting bid

Gift card for one dozen mini cupcakes from Doodle Cakes—perfect for parties, celebrations, or a sweet treat. ($30 value)

STEM Kit - Solar System item
STEM Kit - Solar System
$10

Starting bid

Explore the solar system with this hands-on STEM kit featuring interactive video experiments - created by a Bay Farm mom-founded company. ($30 value)

California Historical Radio Society - Half off Camp item
California Historical Radio Society - Half off Camp
$150

Starting bid

50% off a one-week Electronics & Wireless summer camp (July 27–31) for grades 6–10, where students build circuits, experiment with radios, and create hands-on projects—including learning to safely use a soldering iron—guided by experienced professionals. ($337.50 value)

Small Size Big Mind - Parents' Night Out item
Small Size Big Mind - Parents' Night Out
$15

Starting bid

One Parents Night Out event at the Bridgeview campus - enjoy a night out while your child has fun in a safe, supervised setting. ($40 value)

Yojimbo Sushi Restaurant Giftcard item
Yojimbo Sushi Restaurant Giftcard
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable meal (or three) with a generous gift card to Yojimbo Sushi in Alameda.($300 value)

Garden Teacher for the Day item
Garden Teacher for the Day
$75

Starting bid

Step into the garden and help lead the day alongside Farmer Marianne. (Priceless)

4 Front Row Tickets for 5th Grade Promotion item
4 Front Row Tickets for 5th Grade Promotion
$40

Starting bid

Secure the best seats in the house with 4 front row seats at Bay Farm's 5th Grade Promotion. (Priceless)

Pick the Costume for the Principal to Wear to School item
Pick the Costume for the Principal to Wear to School
$75

Starting bid

Pick out Ms. Rahima's costume for the day - will she be a dolphin, minion, pirate, or....? (Priceless)

Monkey King Gift Card & T-Shirt item
Monkey King Gift Card & T-Shirt
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a $50 gift card to Monkey King plus an adult medium t-shirt—perfect for their many fans. ($50 value)

Lilac Boutique item
Lilac Boutique
$40

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe with a stylish shopping trip to Lilac Boutique on Encinal Ave. ($100 value)

Boundary Oak Golf Course - 1 Round with Cart for Four item
Boundary Oak Golf Course - 1 Round with Cart for Four
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy one round of golf, including cart, for 4 players Monday - Thursday at any time and Friday - Sunday after 11:00am. Boundary Oak Golf Course, 3800 Valley Vista Road, Walnut Creek ($255 value)

Lauren's Closet Gift Card item
Lauren's Closet Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Enjoy a gift card to Lauren's Closet.  ($25 value)

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