Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

Hosted by

Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

About this event

Bay Frog Open Golf Foursomes and Singles

3300 Kahkwa Club Rd

Erie, PA 16506, USA

Valor Foursome
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a premium day on the course while supporting a mission that serves military, veterans, first responders, and their families.

  • One foursome including high-quality swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • Four total guests for the dinner and auction
  • One tee box sign
  • Logo on bayfrogopen.com
Honor Foursome
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Make it possible for local veterans or law enforcement to take part in the event while receiving meaningful recognition for your support.

  • One foursome will be donated to local veterans or law enforcement
  • Four total guests for the dinner and auction
  • Recognition at dinner
  • Logo on sponsor banner, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Individual Golfer with Tandem Jump
$2,500

Add an unforgettable entrance to your Bay Frog Open experience with a tandem skydive into the event.

  • Tandem skydive into the golf event with one of the Frog-X special operations veterans
  • One player in the golf outing including high-quality swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • One ticket to the dinner and auction
Individual Golfer
$875

Join the outing as an individual player and enjoy a full day of golf, hospitality, and evening celebration.

  • One player in the golf outing including high-quality swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • One ticket to the dinner and auction
Dinner and Auction Ticket
$125

Not a golfer, but want to be part of Bay Frog Open? We'd love to have you.

  • One ticket to the dinner and auction on Sunday, July 19
  • Price is per person
VIP Experience Add-On
$75

Join us for a special VIP party before the dinner and auction.

  • Early entry before dinner with select wine and bourbon tastings
  • Mingle with our VIP guests before the main dinner begins
  • Price is per person
Add a donation for Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!