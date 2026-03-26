Bay Frog Open Golf Sponsorships

Serve as the presenting sponsor of a special Hometown Heroes Table honoring Erie-native veterans/first responders who continue to give back through service in our local community. This sponsorship offers a meaningful way to publicly honor local service members with one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening.

Prominent branded sign at the Hometown Heroes Table

4 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings

Verbal recognition during hero introductions

Opportunity for sponsor representative to participate in recognition/photo (if desired) with social media spotlight

Logo on sponsor banners, bayfrogopen.com, and social media