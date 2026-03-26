Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

Hosted by

Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

About this event

Bay Frog Open Golf Sponsorships

3300 Kahkwa Club Rd

Erie, PA 16506, USA

Trident Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Present your brand at the highest level while helping create a standout event experience and meaningful mission impact.

  • Two foursomes including premium-level swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • Includes a VIP guest to play in one of your foursomes. Previous VIP guests have included former NHL and NFL greats Mark Recchi, Jeremy Roenick, Jim McMahon and Bryan Trottier, to name a few.
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • 8 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • One table at the dinner and auction for 8 total guests
  • Full-page ad in the dinner program
  • Two tee box signs
  • Logo on sponsor banners, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Frog-X Insertion Sponsor
$6,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Deliver a one-of-a-kind experience by combining a full event package with the unforgettable opportunity to skydive into the outing.

  • Opportunity for one member of your foursome to tandem skydive into the golf event with one of the Frog-X special operations veterans
  • One foursome including premium-level swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • Option to bid on a VIP guest to play in your foursome
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • 8 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • One table at the dinner and auction for 8 total guests
  • Half-page ad in the dinner program
  • Two tee box signs
  • Logo on sponsor banners, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Honor Guard Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Support the mission in a big way while giving your guests a memorable two-day experience of golf, hospitality, and evening celebration.

  • One foursome including premium-level swag, lunch, Bloody Mary Bar, golf, dinner, and post-golf awards
  • Option to bid on a VIP guest to play in your foursome
  • Custom sponsor gift
  • 8 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • One table at the dinner and auction for 8 total guests
  • Half-page ad in the dinner program
  • Two tee box signs
  • Logo on sponsor banners, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Hometown Heroes Tribute Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Serve as the presenting sponsor of a special Hometown Heroes Table honoring Erie-native veterans/first responders who continue to give back through service in our local community. This sponsorship offers a meaningful way to publicly honor local service members with one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening.

  • Prominent branded sign at the Hometown Heroes Table
  • 4 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • Verbal recognition during hero introductions
  • Opportunity for sponsor representative to participate in recognition/photo (if desired) with social media spotlight
  • Logo on sponsor banners, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Honor Foursome Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Make it possible for local veterans or law enforcement to take part in the event while receiving meaningful recognition for your support.

  • One foursome will be donated to local veterans or law enforcement
  • Four total guests for the dinner and auction
  • Recognition at dinner
  • Logo on sponsor banner, bayfrogopen.com, and social media
Rally Point Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsor a featured hospitality station that creates a memorable golfer experience and strong sponsor visibility.

  • Prominent sign at Bloody Mary bar and food stations
  • 4 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • Logo on sponsor banner, bayfrogopen.com, and in the event program
Shield and Trident Awards Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support our awards and prize presentations.

  • Logo displayed at award and auction tables
  • 2 VIP access badges for dinner and auction, including early entry before dinner with wine and bourbon offerings
  • Logo on sponsor banner, bayfrogopen.com, and in the event program
Honor Line Swag Sponsor
$750

Support player gift bags or event giveaway items and place your brand directly in golfers’ hands.

  • Logo displayed at swag distribution tables
  • Recognition in golfer welcome area
  • Logo on bayfrogopen.com
  • Option to include one branded item or offer in swag bags
Outpost Beverage Sponsor
$500

Help keep golfers refreshed throughout the day with support for a beverage station.

  • Sponsor signage on course beverage stations
  • Logo on bayfrogopen.com
Point Man Hole Sponsor
$250

Sponsor one hole on the course with business recognition on the tee box. 

  • One tee box sign with your logo/name
  • Logo on bayfrogopen.com
Dinner and Auction Ticket
$125

Not a golfer, but want to be part of Bay Frog Open? We'd love to have you.

  • One ticket to the dinner and auction
  • Price is per person
VIP Experience Add-On
$75

Join us for a special VIP party before the dinner and auction.

  • Early entry before dinner with select wine and bourbon tastings
  • Mingle with our VIP guests before the main dinner begins
  • Price is per person
Add a donation for Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

$

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