Bay Frog Open Golf Sponsorships

About this event
Present your brand at the highest level while helping create a standout event experience and meaningful mission impact.
Deliver a one-of-a-kind experience by combining a full event package with the unforgettable opportunity to skydive into the outing.
Support the mission in a big way while giving your guests a memorable two-day experience of golf, hospitality, and evening celebration.
Serve as the presenting sponsor of a special Hometown Heroes Table honoring Erie-native veterans/first responders who continue to give back through service in our local community. This sponsorship offers a meaningful way to publicly honor local service members with one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening.
Make it possible for local veterans or law enforcement to take part in the event while receiving meaningful recognition for your support.
Sponsor a featured hospitality station that creates a memorable golfer experience and strong sponsor visibility.
Support our awards and prize presentations.
Support player gift bags or event giveaway items and place your brand directly in golfers’ hands.
Help keep golfers refreshed throughout the day with support for a beverage station.
Sponsor one hole on the course with business recognition on the tee box.
Not a golfer, but want to be part of Bay Frog Open? We'd love to have you.
Join us for a special VIP party before the dinner and auction.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!