Bay Frog Open One-Mile Swim in Erie, PA

About this event
Your spot in the Bay Frog Open swim. Join the full event experience and swim for a mission that matters.
Triathlon club pricing for our endurance community. Come represent your club and take on the mile with purpose.
Thank you pricing for those who serve and protect. Swim with us and let the community rally behind you.
Student rate entry for current collegiate swimmers. Bring your speed, your teammates, and your impact.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!