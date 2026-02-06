Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

Hosted by

Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

About this event

Bay Frog Open One-Mile Swim in Erie, PA

310 Peninsula Dr

Erie, PA 16505, USA

Open Water Entry
$100

Your spot in the Bay Frog Open swim. Join the full event experience and swim for a mission that matters.

Local Triathlon Club Member
$90

Triathlon club pricing for our endurance community. Come represent your club and take on the mile with purpose.

Military/First Responder
$75

Thank you pricing for those who serve and protect. Swim with us and let the community rally behind you.

Collegiate Swimmer
$75

Student rate entry for current collegiate swimmers. Bring your speed, your teammates, and your impact.

Add a donation for Uncommon Grit SEAL Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!