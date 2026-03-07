Bay High Class of 2006 Reunion

Hosted by
About this event
Ticket includes access to the event, heavy hor'dourves, tea/water, & dessert. If we sell enough tickets, we may be able to give you back part of the ticket cost.
Drinks can be purchased in advance. This ticket is valid for 1 Beer, Wine, or Well Liquors drink
Drinks can be purchased in advance. This ticket is valid for 1 Beer, Wine, or Call Liquors drink
Drinks can be purchased in advance. This ticket is valid for 1 Beer, Wine, or Premium Liquors drink
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!