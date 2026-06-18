Bay Laurel Annual Fund Drive - CUSTOM DONATION

Please Enter the Amount You Wish to Donate.

*Minimum donation of $100 is required for classroom participation credit.





Our PFA funds many programs that provide teacher/classroom support, such as: Technology & Classroom Subscriptions, our beloved PE Specialist, Teacher & Classroom Materials, Teacher Allowances, Campus Safety, and Instructional Aides.



For additional information, please visit the Annual Fund Drive (AFD) on BayLaurelPFA.com website, or email our 2026-27 AFD Chairs Carly Chohon and Lani Morales at [email protected].



Thank you for your support! Go Dolphins!