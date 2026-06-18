A white dolphin leaps within a circular emblem featuring radiating lines and the text "BAY LAUREL HOME OF THE DOLPHINS EST. 1992" in dark blue.
Bay Laurel Elementary School Parent Faculty Association

Offered by

Bay Laurel Elementary School Parent Faculty Association

About the memberships

Bay Laurel Annual Fund Drive - CUSTOM DONATION

CUSTOM AMOUNT
Pay what you can

No expiration

Please Enter the Amount You Wish to Donate.

*Minimum donation of $100 is required for classroom participation credit.


Our PFA funds many programs that provide teacher/classroom support, such as: Technology & Classroom Subscriptions, our beloved PE Specialist, Teacher & Classroom Materials, Teacher Allowances, Campus Safety, and Instructional Aides.

For additional information, please visit the Annual Fund Drive (AFD) on BayLaurelPFA.com website, or email our 2026-27 AFD Chairs Carly Chohon and Lani Morales at [email protected].

Thank you for your support! Go Dolphins!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!