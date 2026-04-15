Bay Philharmonic

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Bay Philharmonic

About the memberships

Bay Philharmonic Conductor's Circle 2026-27

Individual Early-Bird
$1,500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Conductor's Circle Membership for ONE (1) person for the remainder of the 2025-26 Season and FULL 2026-27 Season. *$1000 Tax-deductible

Couple Early-Bird
$3,000

Renews yearly on: June 30

Conductor's Circle Membership for TWO (2) people for the remainder of the 2025-26 Season and FULL 2026-27 Season. *$2500 Tax-deductible

Renewal (Individual)
$1,500

Renews yearly on: June 30

Renewal of Conductor's Circle Membership for ONE (1) current member for the FULL 2026-27 Season. *$1000 Tax-deductible

Renewal (Couple)
$3,000

Renews yearly on: June 30

Renewal of Conductor's Circle Membership for TWO (2) current members for the FULL 2026-27 Season. *$2500 Tax-deductible

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