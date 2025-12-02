Bay To Bay Volleyball Inc's Silent Auction Holiday Party

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This lucky little basket is packed with over $150 in California scratch-off lottery tickets—your chance to win big!—along with sweet goodies for your Bay Area home and garden. Enjoy a beautiful succulent arrangement perfectly suited for local gardening zones, plus a $40 Rintaro SF Izakaya cookbook to bring a little restaurant magic into your kitchen. A fun mix of luck, local charm, and delicious inspiration! Value $230
Starting bid
This adorable travel bag is packed with all the comfy essentials to make every trip—big or small—smoother, snuggier, and way more relaxing. It features a stylish CalPak carry-on, a dreamy-soft Kashwere travel blanket, a soothing Nodpod weighted eye mask, and Bombas slippers and socks for cloud-like comfort on the go. Stay hydrated with a 24 oz Owala, keep your goodies organized with a Stoney Clover travel pouch (complete with a travel battery!), and tuck treasures safely into a chic travel jewelry organizer. With even more thoughtful surprises inside, this bundle is the ultimate cozy companion for any traveler who loves comfort as much as adventure. ✈️🧳✨ Value $500
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Treat your skin to the love it deserves with this luxurious facial and skincare pamper package! Enjoy a professional facial that leaves your complexion refreshed and glowing, then keep the radiance going at home with a handpicked collection of premium skincare goodies. From gentle cleansers and nourishing serums to hydrating creams and soothing masks, every item is chosen to help your skin feel happy, healthy, and oh-so-radiant. Perfect for a moment of self-care or a thoughtful gift, this basket is all about pure, cozy, glow-boosting bliss—inside and out. ✨💆♀️🌸 Value $650
Starting bid
This festive auction item features an adorable 2-foot mini Christmas tree decorated with gift cards perfect for any volleyball-filled weekend, including $100 to Costco for team snacks, $100 to Amazon for last-minute essentials, an Uber/Uber Eats gift card valued at $100 for food or transportation during tournaments, and $25 to Starbucks to power those early morning waves. Tucked alongside the treats are a cute volleyball-themed candle and a compact electric pump to keep volleyballs perfectly inflated after travel—making this tiny tree a delightful bundle of holiday cheer and tournament-day convenience. 🎄🏐✨ Value $325
Starting bid
This pampering package includes a luxurious Burke Williams gift card along with a selection of thoughtful treats designed to help any mom or dad unwind and feel appreciated. From soothing self-care goodies to little comforts that make relaxation effortless, this bundle is the perfect way to give a well-deserved moment of calm to the hardworking parent in your life.
Starting bid
This cheerful bundle is packed with family-friendly games and fun activities designed to bring moms, dads, and kids together for hours of laughter, bonding, and memory-making. It’s the perfect way to spark joy, encourage play, and create moments everyone will treasure!
Starting bid
Travel essentials for anyone who likes to go on a trip whether it's for fun or for your son's volleyball tournaments😊 Carry on luggage with laptop compartment (22x14x9), spinner wheels, TSA lock, includes tote bag; Neck pillow; Power bank; Stanley Quick Flip GO Water Bottle 24 oz; Pocket sized small massage gun; Travel laundry bag; 70" Tripod for iPhone with Remote and Phone Holder; Playing cards; $100 Southwest Airlines gift card; Trader Joe’s mini tote bag with some TJ goodies. Value $300
Starting bid
Get the family together and enjoy the wonderful time this Holiday season at Cheese Cake Factory . Value $240
Starting bid
This travel-comfort dream basket is packed with goodies to make every tournament or trip feel a little more luxurious. Soothe tired muscles with a heated Shiatsu deep-tissue massager, enjoy next-level comfort on long flights or drives with the genius airplane/car foot hammock, and heat up drinks on the go with an adorable portable mini boiler that looks like a thermos but works like a tiny kettle. Topped off with handy gift cards to make life on the road even easier, this bundle is all about bringing comfort, convenience, and a touch of cuteness to every adventure. ✨✈️💆♀️ Value $400
Starting bid
This beautifully curated Wine & Charcuterie Basket includes a Barbera d’Asti DOCG red wine and a Villa Allena Moscato d’Asti, elegantly paired with an acacia wood charcuterie board and a gold cheese knife set. Enjoy Chianti red wine salami, a box of crisp water crackers, grilled pitted green olives in olive oil, elevated mixed nuts from Trader Joe’s, rich dark chocolate bark, and a Belgian truffle assortment in a classic ballotin box. The set is completed with two gold-rimmed wine glasses and two gold-trimmed kitchen towels, creating the perfect collection for entertaining, gifting, or unwinding after a long weekend of matches. Value $200
Starting bid
Enjoy an adorable Christmas themed crate filled with an assortment of hand selected coffee, tea, hot chocolate, treats, and more. An adorable volleyball mug for your favorite Wintertime drink. Our coffee selection includes a parent's favorite Costa Rican coffee imported for you to try, Arabia beans from Eataly and Stumptown Hair Bender medium roast coffee. Teas have been hand chosen for you to enjoy a variety of our favorites- an assortment of Korean teas by Ossuloc, chamomile and earl gray tea from Rishi, Clipper Sleep time tea, and Numi Organic Chocolate Pu-erh Tea.. For the non-Coffee and tea drinkers, we provided an assortment of hot chocolate to enjoy. A Peet’s $25 gift card is in the basket for those on the go. For a treat, we added delicious chocolate from boutique shops in Montreal (dark chocolate maple, coffee/chocolate and and assortment of crunchy chocolate). For more sweets, we added hazelnut and chocolate spread from Eataly. If you are looking to make your own desserts, the dessert cookbook will have you baking all year. Relax with a coffee scrub mask and green tea/coffee bean eye cream. Value $325
Starting bid
Great for a Bay team + family
For a match at Phoenix Southwest Classic in January 2026* or Socal Showcase in June 2026
Showcase in June 2026, a Bay team will enjoy media coverage from the coolest dads at Bay (minus Matt)
Photos from THE ultimate volleyball photographer Stephen Boatright
Viral-ready video storytelling from Emmy Award Winner Kiet Do
Mic'd up commentary from Menlo College Assistant Graduate Coach Shane Stent.
But wait, there’s more:
- Mini Portrait Session
Scan the QR Code for more information Value $1200
Starting bid
Whether you’re flowing through yoga, hustling between volleyball matches, or relaxing on the weekend, this Alo basket has you covered. Featuring high-performance activewear and sleek accessories, this set is crafted to make you feel confident, comfortable, and elevated in every moment. It’s the perfect blend of sporty and chic.
Starting bid
You'll get a LinkedIn Profile audit, tailored to help you stand out to recruiters OR interview readiness/Role playing practice- you bring questions and we work on polishing your answers to make a strong impression.
1 Hour for 3 people Value $600
Starting bid
This Relaxing Essentials Spa Basket is your cozy escape in a box, filled with everything you need to unwind in style. Sip a lovely bottle of wine, slip on a soft eye mask, pamper yourself with luxurious L’Occitane goodies, and set the mood with calming candles. To top it all off, an Uber Eats gift card lets you enjoy a carefree, no-cooking-needed night. It’s relaxation made irresistibly sweet! 💆♀️✨🍷 Value
Starting bid
Ring in the New Year with a celebration-ready basket filled with luxury touches. Enjoy a bottle of exquisite Billecart-Salmon Champagne, a refreshing Kally non-alcoholic rosé sparkler, and San Francisco’s finest Recchiuti chocolates, including the signature Black Box and irresistible burnt caramel almonds. And just in case you need it, we didn't forget the ZBiotics pre-alcohol probiotics to help you feel your best the next day.Confetti cannons, balloons, and festive accents complete this unforgettable New Year’s Eve compiation. Value $350
Starting bid
This elegant indulgence basket features a bottle of Camus XO Cognac with matching glasses, luxurious foie gras from France, caviar from Iceland, and an assortment of gourmet treats, plus a $50 Sprouts gift card. To make it even more memorable, these delights can be enjoyed on the Foster City Lagoon during a charming boat ride—personally captained by Captain Koen and scheduled at your convenience. A taste of luxury on the water!
Starting bid
This Ready-to-Roll Travel Basket has everything you need for your next adventure, featuring a $420 Southwest gift card for your getaway, a $100 Uber gift card for smooth travels on the ground, and a stylish roller bag to pack it all in. It’s the perfect bundle for the wanderer ready to wheels-up and go! ✈️🧳 Value $730
Starting bid
Time for a tournament bag refresh with some essential gear. Sooth those cramped muscles with a top rated massage gun and a travel foam roller. A grip strengthener, and resistance bands will help prevent injury. A mini volleyball and ball pump for extra fun. Two water bottles bc your old ones were left behind at some gym. Add in Electrolytes, sweat wipes, pain relief cream and athletic tape and you’re all set for success.
Starting bid
15 bottles of our family favorite wines including selections from Prager, Testerosa, Ogier, Larkmead, Lynmar, Josh, Kautz and Kramer, McIlroy, Williamson, Ironstone, Cinnabar, Scharffenberger... each in their own burlap wine bag set in a stylish wine carrier along with a fun wine journal! Value $400
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