Bay To Bay Volleyball Inc's Silent Auction Holiday Party

Enjoy an adorable Christmas themed crate filled with an assortment of hand selected coffee, tea, hot chocolate, treats, and more. An adorable volleyball mug for your favorite Wintertime drink. Our coffee selection includes a parent's favorite Costa Rican coffee imported for you to try, Arabia beans from Eataly and Stumptown Hair Bender medium roast coffee. Teas have been hand chosen for you to enjoy a variety of our favorites- an assortment of Korean teas by Ossuloc, chamomile and earl gray tea from Rishi, Clipper Sleep time tea, and Numi Organic Chocolate Pu-erh Tea.. For the non-Coffee and tea drinkers, we provided an assortment of hot chocolate to enjoy. A Peet’s $25 gift card is in the basket for those on the go. For a treat, we added delicious chocolate from boutique shops in Montreal (dark chocolate maple, coffee/chocolate and and assortment of crunchy chocolate). For more sweets, we added hazelnut and chocolate spread from Eataly. If you are looking to make your own desserts, the dessert cookbook will have you baking all year. Relax with a coffee scrub mask and green tea/coffee bean eye cream. Value $325