Bay View Academy's 2026 Spring Gala Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Dinner for 2 Gift Certificate ($75 value) Visit Peter B's at Portola Hotel for a taste of Monterey's finest craft beers. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere and locally inspired pub fare. With outdoor fire pits and a newly remodeled interior, Peter B's is a great place for a night out with or without your kids!
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Pacific Bowls & Rolls at 1098 Del Monte Ave S, Unit A, Monterey, CA 93940. Fresh, local ingredients: Poké, Sushi, Hand Rolls, and Catering. Order online for pickup or swing by and order at the kiosk.
Starting bid
Johnny Wicks Candle Making Workshop For 4 -$250 Value.
Johnny Wicks
140 West Franklin Street
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 224-0269
JohnnyWicks.Com
Starting bid
3 Intro to the Gyrotonic® Method Personal Training Sessions at Vitality and Waves with Kaleena Hurlburt. ($300 Value)
Essentially strength training for the spine, GYROTONIC® training combines spinal movements with breath, stretching, and strengthening exercises. Total stimulation of the spinal cord inspires a sense of vitality we all crave. Training is highly personalized and tailored to fit your unique goals, applicable to any fitness level.
Vitality and Waves is hosted at the Mindful Movement studio.
3608 The Barnyard A-14
Carmel, CA, 93923
Starting bid
Dinner for 4 at The Hay's Place, Pebble Beach Resort ($200 Value)
Innovative Menu: Classic Mexican flavors you already know and love with an elevated twist.
Incredible Views: Vast views of Stillwater Cove and the 9th green at The Hay create an incredible dining atmosphere.
Specialty Cocktails: Enjoy playful cocktails such as the signature “Seal the Deal” margarita or a more timeless “Aztec Old Fashioned.”
Social Atmosphere: Contemporary fire tables and pits make the perfect gathering space for friends and family to catch up after nine.
Hay's Place at Pebble Beach Resorts
17-Mile Drive, Pebble Beach, CA 93953 Pebble Beach Resorts on Google Maps
(800) 877‑0597
Starting bid
Lunch for Two at Lucia at Bernadus Lodge ($60 Value)
From farm to table, and garden to glass. The dining experiences at Lucia Restaurant & Bar are driven by our passion for seasonality and homegrown nourishment, supplied by an extensive organic herb and vegetable garden, and our own homemade honey and wine.
Lucia Restaurant at Bernadus Lodge
415 West Carmel Valley Road
Carmel Valley, CA 93924(opens in new window)
(831) 298-5389
Starting bid
2 Tickets to The Paddock Friday August 14, 2026 3:00PM - 8:00PM PST ($209.56 Value)
The Paddock Monterey at Bayonet Blackhorse brings together an array of vehicles—from the intriguingly quirky to the latest in innovation and mobility. The event celebrates the diversity of automotive technology, design, and culture, offering something for every enthusiast, from future concepts to timeless classics.
Beyond the curated field, guests can enjoy a fun, laid-back, and family-friendly atmosphere filled with unique cars, engaging entertainment, and delicious dining options—from the VIP Club food experience to a selection of premium food trucks.
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Concorso Italiano ($520.06 Value) Saturday, August 15, 2026, from 10:00am to 4:00pm
Celebrate over four decades of Italian automotive and motorcycle excellence at the 41st annual Concorso Italiano! An unforgettable showcase of Italy’s most celebrated cars, motorcycles, motorbikes and scooters set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Monterey Bay. A section of the field, Global Exotics, is dedicated to interesting automobiles from the rest of the globe. We invite everyone to experience Italian passion, style, and craftsmanship. Children 13 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
Starting bid
3 Month Montage Wellness Center Membership ($300 Value) Initiation and 3 months Membership for 1 to the Marina or Salinas location.
Join a supportive community of friends and neighbors striving to change their lives for the better and have fun doing it. At Montage Wellness Center, you’ll work with friendly, professional staff who create fitness programs customized to your needs and goals. So you can live well.
Find a wide array of services and amenities to help you look and feel your best:
Starting bid
3 Month Montage Wellness Center Membership ($300 Value) Initiation and 3 months Membership for 1 to the Marina or Salinas location.
Join a supportive community of friends and neighbors striving to change their lives for the better and have fun doing it. At Montage Wellness Center, you’ll work with friendly, professional staff who create fitness programs customized to your needs and goals. So you can live well.
Find a wide array of services and amenities to help you look and feel your best:
Starting bid
3 Month Montage Wellness Center Membership ($300 Value) Initiation and 3 months Membership for 1 to the Marina or Salinas location.
Join a supportive community of friends and neighbors striving to change their lives for the better and have fun doing it. At Montage Wellness Center, you’ll work with friendly, professional staff who create fitness programs customized to your needs and goals. So you can live well.
Find a wide array of services and amenities to help you look and feel your best:
Starting bid
$100 Gift Card. Malayna Fernandez is a Licensed Esthetician at Legacy Beauty Bar in Monterey, and focuses on results centered corrective facial care. Specializing in Acne to help you achieve clear, glowing skin!
-Facials
-Brow Waxing
-Brow Lamination
-Korean Lash Lifts
(831)917-2034
Legacy Beauty Bar
525 Hartnell St
Monterey, CA 93940
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to Bigoli Fresh Pasta in Sand City
Visit our local pasta shop and experience an extended variety of our freshly made artisan pasta, ravioli, gnocchi, sauces, trays of cannelloni and lasagna, and more! We have everything you need to enjoy an everyday meal or host a special gathering. Treat yourself and your guests to amazing pasta and an unforgettable meal!
Open: Monday to Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4pm
Closed: Saturday and Sunday
Bigoli Fresh Pasta
831-899-4422
info@bigolifreshpasta.com
426 Orange Ave
Sand City, CA 93955
Starting bid
Keaton Winn 5x7 Autographed Photo from the SF Giants ($40 Value)
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park ($320 Value)
Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park is a truly unique place to visit! Originally created by park founder Michael Bonfante to share his love of trees, this magical wonderland includes 28 acres with more than 10,000 trees, six themed gardens, and over 40 family-friendly rides and attractions that were inspired by local history and agriculture.
Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
3050 Hecker Pass Highway
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-840-7100
https://www.gilroygardens.org/
Starting bid
Fin Foam Photography: The Intimate 20 minute photo session with 10 edited photos ($100 Value)
Starting bid
Chamisal 2 month membership + waived enrollment fee ($2,460 Value)
Since opening in 1974, Chamisal Tennis and Fitness Club has grown into one of the premier family-oriented clubs on the Monterey Peninsula. Our beautiful club is situated off Laureles Grade Road overlooking the scenic views of Corral De Tierra and the iconic Castle Rock.
We are centrally located off the Highway 68 corridor. Our club attracts members from Monterey, Salinas, and Carmel Valley, thanks to our warm microclimate and friendly environment. In addition to being a full-service tennis and health club, we also offer two outdoor swimming pools, spas, and a fantastic new Bistro.
We have always been committed to enhancing our club amenities and developing new ones to stay ahead of market trends. The game of Pickleball has grown into a powerhouse nationwide, and we are proud to be the first private club in the Monterey Peninsula to build permanent Pickleball courts. We have also built two bocce-ball lanes and added outdoor fire pits for our members’ enjoyment.
Chamisal Tennis & Fitness Club
185 Robley Rd
Corral De Tierra, CA 93908
info@Chamisal.com
Call us: (831) 484-1135
Starting bid
Family Photo Session with Nocera Rivera Photography ($
25 minutes, 8 images in online gallery
Starting bid
Comstock Kitchen & Farm $80 Gift Box
Starting bid
3 Month Membership+ Initiation Fees to In-Shape Fitness Monterey ($287.97 Vaue)
In-Shape Monterey is your go-to gym for fitness, fun and flexibility. Members love our new turf and functional training area. Challenge a friend to racquetball, or build strength with free weights, resistance equipment and cardio machines in the cardio theater.
Take a dip in the indoor pool, join motivating aqua or studio classes, and unwind in the spa, whirlpool, sauna or steam room. Become a member at In-Shape and see why it's the best club in Monterey!
In-Shape Fitness
2370 Fremont Street
Monterey, CA 93940
(831) 250-9959
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