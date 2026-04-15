Bay View Academy's 2026 Spring Gala Silent Auction

3 Intro to the Gyrotonic® Method Personal Training Sessions at Vitality and Waves with Kaleena Hurlburt. ($300 Value)





Essentially strength training for the spine, GYROTONIC® training combines spinal movements with breath, stretching, and strengthening exercises. Total stimulation of the spinal cord inspires a sense of vitality we all crave. Training is highly personalized and tailored to fit your unique goals, applicable to any fitness level.





www.vitalityandwaves.com

Vitality and Waves is hosted at the Mindful Movement studio.

3608 The Barnyard A-14

Carmel, CA, 93923