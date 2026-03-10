Bay Waveland Early Learning Center PTO
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Bay Waveland Early Learning Center PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Bay Waveland Early Learning Center PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1101 St Joseph St, Waveland, MS 39576, USA

Half of Center Front Row item
Half of Center Front Row
$35

Starting bid

Seats 1-7 of the front center row for the end of the year program for the ELC. Student will only receive 7 tickets to the program.

Half Center Front Row item
Half Center Front Row
$30

Starting bid

Seats 8-13 of the front center row for the end of the year program for the ELC. Students will only receive 6 tickets to the program.

Right Front Row item
Right Front Row
$30

Starting bid

Seats 1-6 of the right side front row for the ELC. Student will only receive 6 tickets for the program.

Left Front Row item
Left Front Row
$30

Starting bid

Seats 1-6 of the left side front row for the ELC. Student will only receive 6 tickets for the program.

ELC Only- Extra Class Recess item
ELC Only- Extra Class Recess
$20

Starting bid

Win an extra class recess for your student and their friends!

ELC only- Popsicles on the Playground item
ELC only- Popsicles on the Playground
$20

Starting bid

Win a class party of popsicles on the playground for your student and their friends!

ELC only- Class Picnic Party item
ELC only- Class Picnic Party
$20

Starting bid

Win a picnic for your student and their friends!

ELC only- Class Glow Party item
ELC only- Class Glow Party
$20

Starting bid

Win a glow party for your student and their friends!

Miss Acker's Class Art Project item
Miss Acker's Class Art Project
$25

Starting bid

Miss Acker and Mrs. Piazza's friends created a custom handprint blanket!

Miss Bishop's Class Art Project item
Miss Bishop's Class Art Project
$25

Starting bid

Custom wind chime made by Miss Bishop and Mrs. Spencer's friends.

Miss Begg's Class Art Project item
Miss Begg's Class Art Project
$25

Starting bid

Custom made art by Miss Begg and Miss Arnold's class.

Mrs. Courteaux Class Art item
Mrs. Courteaux Class Art
$25

Starting bid

Flowers colored by the students of Mrs. Courteaux and Mrs. Hode's students framed with a beautiful poem.

Mrs. Kelly's Class Art item
Mrs. Kelly's Class Art
$25

Starting bid

Custom made door wreath created with the art of Mrs. Kelly and Mrs. Cheney's class.

Mrs. Pitre's Class Art item
Mrs. Pitre's Class Art
$25

Starting bid

Alphabet chart created by the students of Mrs. Pitre and Miss Acker.

Miss Willie's Class Art item
Miss Willie's Class Art
$25

Starting bid

A family favorite Tic-Tac-Toe board created by Miss Willie and Miss Marquar's students.

Sugar Pop Gift Certificate item
Sugar Pop Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Gift certificate good for cake or cupcakes, pies or cheesecakes. Not applicable for Grab and Go sweets or specialty pastries. No monetary Value. No change will be given if a balance remains after item chosen.

$20.00 Coffee Culture Gift Card item
$20.00 Coffee Culture Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Waveland Nutrition Giftset item
Waveland Nutrition Giftset
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a $20.00 gift card, pre-maid tea and a keychain!

Weeknight Stay at the Pearl Hotel item
Weeknight Stay at the Pearl Hotel
$40

Starting bid

Pearl Hotel located at 104 N Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis MS, is offering one weeknight stay in a Premier Room. May only be used for Sunday-Thursday night. Must call to book. Must bring gift certificate at check-in.

$25.00 Marissa Does Shirts Gift certificate item
$25.00 Marissa Does Shirts Gift certificate
$10

Starting bid

Custom made shirts or sweatshirts of your choosing. Value up to $25.00.

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