Bay Waveland Early Learning Center PTO's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Seats 1-7 of the front center row for the end of the year program for the ELC. Student will only receive 7 tickets to the program.
Starting bid
Seats 8-13 of the front center row for the end of the year program for the ELC. Students will only receive 6 tickets to the program.
Starting bid
Seats 1-6 of the right side front row for the ELC. Student will only receive 6 tickets for the program.
Starting bid
Seats 1-6 of the left side front row for the ELC. Student will only receive 6 tickets for the program.
Starting bid
Win an extra class recess for your student and their friends!
Starting bid
Win a class party of popsicles on the playground for your student and their friends!
Starting bid
Win a picnic for your student and their friends!
Starting bid
Win a glow party for your student and their friends!
Starting bid
Miss Acker and Mrs. Piazza's friends created a custom handprint blanket!
Starting bid
Custom wind chime made by Miss Bishop and Mrs. Spencer's friends.
Starting bid
Custom made art by Miss Begg and Miss Arnold's class.
Starting bid
Flowers colored by the students of Mrs. Courteaux and Mrs. Hode's students framed with a beautiful poem.
Starting bid
Custom made door wreath created with the art of Mrs. Kelly and Mrs. Cheney's class.
Starting bid
Alphabet chart created by the students of Mrs. Pitre and Miss Acker.
Starting bid
A family favorite Tic-Tac-Toe board created by Miss Willie and Miss Marquar's students.
Starting bid
Gift certificate good for cake or cupcakes, pies or cheesecakes. Not applicable for Grab and Go sweets or specialty pastries. No monetary Value. No change will be given if a balance remains after item chosen.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enjoy a $20.00 gift card, pre-maid tea and a keychain!
Starting bid
Pearl Hotel located at 104 N Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis MS, is offering one weeknight stay in a Premier Room. May only be used for Sunday-Thursday night. Must call to book. Must bring gift certificate at check-in.
Starting bid
Custom made shirts or sweatshirts of your choosing. Value up to $25.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!