Bayaan Annual Bonfire Vendor & Volunteer Form 2026

Local FOOD Business Vendors

• Established businesses offering products or services

• Retail items (apparel, accessories, books, home goods, etc.)

• Food & beverage vendors

• Full vendor table/booth

• Intended for registered or ongoing businesses

***Please note there is no electricity at this location.

We urge our vendors to bring lighting with them. Camping lanterns make for great inexpensive lighting.***





**We are at capacity for drink vendors.**