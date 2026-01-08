Hosted by

Bayaan Annual Bonfire Vendor & Volunteer Form 2026

4100 Mowrey Rd

Wesley Chapel, FL 33543, USA

FOOD Vendor item
FOOD Vendor
$100

Local FOOD Business Vendors

• Established businesses offering products or services
• Retail items (apparel, accessories, books, home goods, etc.)
• Food & beverage vendors
• Full vendor table/booth
• Intended for registered or ongoing businesses

***Please note there is no electricity at this location.

We urge our vendors to bring lighting with them. Camping lanterns make for great inexpensive lighting.***


**We are at capacity for drink vendors.**

NON FOOD Vendor (Copy) item
NON FOOD Vendor (Copy)
$75

Local NON FOOD Business Vendors

• Established businesses offering products or services
• Retail items (apparel, accessories, books, home goods, etc.)
• Food & beverage vendors
• Full vendor table/booth
• Intended for registered or ongoing businesses

Mini Entrprenuer item
Mini Entrprenuer
$30

Mini Entrepreneurs (Youth Vendors)

• Youth-led businesses (children & teens)
• Handmade items, crafts, or small product ideas
• Smaller display space
• Parent supervision required
• Focused on learning, creativity, and entrepreneurship
• Not intended for established businesses

Bayaan class fundraising -By approval only
Free
1 6ft table item
1 6ft table
$20

You are welcome to bring your own tables or pay a table fee and we will provide one for you.

Volunteer:1 hr slots item
Volunteer:1 hr slots
Free

Set up: 4:00-5:00

Clean up: 7:30-8:30

Volunteer: 1 hr slots item
Volunteer: 1 hr slots
Free

4:00-5:00- VIP & Tot station set up

5:00-6:00- Reservation management

6:00-7:00- Reservation management

7:00-8:00- Reservation management & clean up

Volunteer: 1 hr slots item
Volunteer: 1 hr slots
Free

4:00-5:00- Table set up

5:00-6:00-Sales

6:00-7:00- Sales

7:00-8:00- Sales end at 7:30 & clean up by 8

Volunteer: 1 hr slots item
Volunteer: 1 hr slots
Free

S'mores order pick up table

5:00-6:00

6:00-7:00

