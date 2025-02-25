Bayou Preservation's 2025 Summer Resiliency Workshop Series
Champion of Resiliency
$10,000
-Exclusive recognition of the company's logo on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Optional company-produced commercial (up to 30 seconds) aired during a prime time slot at the workshop.
-Exclusive recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, in the workshop program, and on the welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Verbal recognition from the moderator.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one, two, or all three events.
-Exclusive recognition of the company's logo on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Optional company-produced commercial (up to 30 seconds) aired during a prime time slot at the workshop.
-Exclusive recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, in the workshop program, and on the welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Verbal recognition from the moderator.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one, two, or all three events.
Bayou Defender
$5,000
-Prominent recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, on social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Prominent recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, workshop program, and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Verbal recognition from the moderator.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one or two events.
-Prominent recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, on social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Prominent recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, workshop program, and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Verbal recognition from the moderator.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one or two events.
Climate-Smart Advocate
$3,000
-Special recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, on social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Special recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, workshop program, and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one of the events.
-Special recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page, BPA’s website homepage, on social media platforms, and in our newsletter.
-Special recognition of the company's logo on the promotional flyer and postcard, workshop program, and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Opportunity to have a representative to table at one of the events.
Sustainable Steward
$1,500
-Priority recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page and in our newsletter.
-Priority recognition of the company's logo on the workshop program and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Priority recognition of the company's logo featured on the event page and in our newsletter.
-Priority recognition of the company's logo on the workshop program and welcoming slide during the event presentation.
At-Home Kit Provider
$500
-Recognition in our newsletter.
-Recognition of the company's logo on the welcoming slide during the event presentation.
-Recognition in our newsletter.
-Recognition of the company's logo on the welcoming slide during the event presentation.
Add a donation for Bayou Preservation Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!