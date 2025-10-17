Hosted by

Nohc Inc

Bayou Solitude by Sallie Ann Glassman

2372 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117, USA

Original artwork by Sallie Ann Glassman
$300

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in the tranquil beauty of the Louisiana bayou with this captivating original painting by Sallie Ann Glassman. This stunning piece features a majestic white egret poised amidst ancient cypress trees draped with Spanish moss, standing watch over shimmering, cool blue waters. The vibrant greens and golds of the distant foliage add a touch of warmth and depth, making this a truly peaceful and striking work. A timeless addition for any collector who appreciates nature-inspired art.

  • Artist: Sallie Ann Glassman
  • Dimensions: 3 ft x 2 ft (36" x 24")
  • Value: $1,000

