Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

Hosted by

Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

About this event

Bayou Sunset Party at Nettles Creek Farm, Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

Nettles Creek Farm

2001 Bush Neck Road, Williamsburg Virginia, 23188

General Admission
$150
  • Savor scrumptious local flavors: Beef Brisket, bayou-style Shrimp, Oysters of the Half shell, indulgent desserts, a signature cocktail, and fine wine and craft beer.
  • Enjoy one-of-a-kind night of good time live music from blue eyed soul, sawdust floor honky tonk, rhythm and blues, and 1970's festival vibes-by Bobby Hornsby with Susie and the Pistols!
  • Get ready to bid at a very special live auction, offering adventures on the waterways, speciality luxe dining, and other unique experiences.
  • Help us celebrate the HVLC 35th Anniversary Honorees.
  • Soak in the beautiful natural setting on a stunning local farm while the sun sets on the banks of Nettles Creek.

Festive Dressy Casual * Outdoor-Friendly Footwear


This is a rain or shine event


Add a donation for Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

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