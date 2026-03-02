Bayou Sunset Party at Nettles Creek Farm, Historic Virginia Land Conservancy

- Savor scrumptious local flavors: Beef Brisket, bayou-style Shrimp, Oysters of the Half shell, indulgent desserts, a signature cocktail, and fine wine and craft beer.
- Enjoy one-of-a-kind night of good time live music from blue eyed soul, sawdust floor honky tonk, rhythm and blues, and 1970's festival vibes-by Bobby Hornsby with Susie and the Pistols!
- Get ready to bid at a very special live auction, offering adventures on the waterways, speciality luxe dining, and other unique experiences.
- Help us celebrate the HVLC 35th Anniversary Honorees.
- Soak in the beautiful natural setting on a stunning local farm while the sun sets on the banks of Nettles Creek.
Festive Dressy Casual * Outdoor-Friendly Footwear
This is a rain or shine event