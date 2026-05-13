BAYS Sips & Supper for Success Second Chance Silent Auction

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Enjoy the excitement of Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer with this fun fan experience package!
This package includes four ticket vouchers valid for one 2026 regular season home match. Gather your family or friends and experience the energy of professional soccer in Tampa Bay.
Package Includes:
Estimated Retail Value: $176
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Show your support for Tampa Bay’s newest professional soccer club with this exciting fan package from the Tampa Bay Sun FC!
This package includes four ticket vouchers to a 2026–27 season home match along with exclusive Tampa Bay Sun merchandise, making it perfect for soccer fans and families alike.
Package Includes:
Estimated Retail Value: $150
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans won’t want to miss this exciting NFL collectible!
This auction item features a football signed by Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis and includes a certificate of authenticity. A rising defensive talent for Tampa Bay, Dennis has quickly become a player to watch for Bucs fans.
Whether you’re building your memorabilia collection or searching for the perfect gift for a Bucs or football fan, this signed football is a standout addition.
Package Includes:
Estimated retail value: $50
Generously donated by:
Starting bid
Tampa Bay Rays fans won’t want to miss this exciting Brett Phillips collectible package!
This one-of-a-kind auction item features a signed Brett Phillips Tampa Bay Rays stadium giveaway basketball jersey along with a collection of signed Brett Phillips baseball cards, including minor league and MLB base cards. Phillips became a fan favorite in Tampa Bay thanks to his unforgettable walk-off hit in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series and his iconic phrase, “Baseball is fun!”
Whether you’re a dedicated collector or simply a passionate Rays fan, this package is a fantastic addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Please note: Autographs in this package were witnessed by a BAYS employee, but are not accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Package Includes:
Estimated retail value: $75
Generously donated by:
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