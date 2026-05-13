BAYS Sips & Supper for Success Second Chance Silent Auction

Show your support for Tampa Bay’s newest professional soccer club with this exciting fan package from the Tampa Bay Sun FC!





This package includes four ticket vouchers to a 2026–27 season home match along with exclusive Tampa Bay Sun merchandise, making it perfect for soccer fans and families alike.





Package Includes:

Four (4) Tampa Bay Sun ticket vouchers (valid for one home match during the 2026–27 season)

Tampa Bay Sun merchandise

Estimated Retail Value: $150





Expiration Details:

Valid for one home match during the 2026–27 season

Generously donated by: