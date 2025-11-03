Lucy Beckham Band Boosters

Lucy Beckham Band Boosters

Bazaar Concessions

1560 Mathis Ferry Rd

Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, USA

Nachos item
Nachos
$5

Nachos w cheese and toppings

Pulled Pork Nachos item
Pulled Pork Nachos
$8

Add some pulled pork to your nachos for a nice meal.

Hot Dog item
Hot Dog
$3

Premium Nathans hot dogs with all the fixings you choose.

BBQ Pork Sandwich item
BBQ Pork Sandwich
$5

Smoked BBQ Pork sandwich with your choice of sauce, onion and pickles.

Chicken and Waflles item
Chicken and Waflles
$5

Chicken sandwich made with WAFFLES!!! Add your own trimmings

Water, Capris Sun, Chips, Popcorn, Sweets item
Water, Capris Sun, Chips, Popcorn, Sweets
$1

All $1 items choose here. Let the server know what you would like

Hot Chocolate item
Hot Chocolate
$3

Enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate and if you ask nicely there may be marshmallows.

Gatorade item
Gatorade
$3

Gatorade Selection Available

Sodas item
Sodas
$2

Selection of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Pepper, Root Beer (all based on availability)

Large Dill Pickle item
Large Dill Pickle
$1

Crispy Dill Pickle

Uncrustable item
Uncrustable
$2

Who doesn't like a good PBJ......available in Gluten Free as well.

