REAP Workshop at the Littleton Co-op

Clean Energy NH is a non-profit working to guide the clean energy transition in the Granite State by focusing on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and beneficial electrification. The REAP (Rural Energy for America Program) Technical Assistance staff provide no-cost technical assistance for agricultural producers and small businesses looking to apply for the USDA’s REAP grant. Rising energy costs are a pressing concern, but with REAP, renewable energy and efficiency technologies are within reach. REAP can cover up to 50% of eligible project costs for applicants.





During this in-person workshop, you’ll learn from successful projects, grasp the ins and outs of the application process, and learn how you can benefit from Clean Energy NH's support every step of the way. We will also outline the initial actions to prepare your application and provide insights on how this grant can be stacked with federal tax credits. These crucial funds can help ensure resilience, stability, and long-term energy savings.