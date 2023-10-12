Taylor Swift Chiefs Windbreaker & Beanie GIVEAWAY to Benefit SYNERGY SERVICES

Purchase raffle tickets $3/ea to enter a drawing to win a WEAR Chiefs Windbreaker (size L) seen on Taylor Swift at the October 12, 2023 Chiefs/Broncos game or an Original Kut the Knit made Beanie as seen on TS at the Chiefs/Patriots game Dec 17.





Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5/ea at the event.





Winners will be drawn during the Lana Luxx show at The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party and Popup April 20, 2024 at Fetch in the West Bottoms.





Attendance not required to win.





All proceeds benefit Synergy Services, a Kansas City based non profit working to end violence in the family, by building healthy connections and stronger communities through a full continuum of care for populations such as domestic violence victims, homeless teens and children who have experienced abuse. Wrap around services provided include crisis hotlines, emergency shelter, transitional housing, advocacy, mentoring and comprehensive mental healthcare.



