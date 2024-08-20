The Black Cinematheque Presents: Wade In The Water: A Journey into Black Surfing and Aquatic Culture

Your donation will help to maintain the infrastructure, education, and tools that we are creating to uplift and empower Black storytellers. From the offering of educational programming and workshops to free equipment rentals and access to film, BIC is a labor of love that is created for and supported by our community. By donating to Black Image Center, you will allow for us to continue supporting this generation of Black storytellers and the next. Like all Black Image Center offerings, we never want cost to be a boundary so please email us at [email protected]
if cost is an issue.