2025 Fire & Ice Fundraiser for the Ludlow Fire Department

Join us for the 2nd Annual Fire & Ice Fundraiser on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 for a night of live music with The Myra Flynn Band! All proceeds are donated to the Ludlow Fire Department. Proudly presented by William Raveis Vermont Properties and Open Door Vacation Rentals.

Join us for the 2nd Annual Fire & Ice Fundraiser on Saturday, January 25th, 2025 for a night of live music with The Myra Flynn Band! All proceeds are donated to the Ludlow Fire Department. Proudly presented by William Raveis Vermont Properties and Open Door Vacation Rentals.

More details...