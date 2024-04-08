2024 Band Banquet Full Meal Ticket

Ticket cost for the dinner, dessert and awards is $16 per person and must be purchased here in advance. NO PAYMENT WILL BE TAKEN AT THE DOOR. Dinner will be from 6 to 6:40pm, and will be catered by Olive garden. We will have "create your own pasta" stations like last year which include: 2 pastas: Spaghetti and Fettuccine 3 sauces: Alfredo, Meat Sauce and Marinara 3 toppings: Grilled Chicken, sausage and meatballs And as always enjoy their famous salad and fresh baked breadsticks. Dessert table will open at 6:40pm, and awards will start at 7pm.

