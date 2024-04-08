2024 Band Banquet Full Meal Ticket

Ticket cost for the dinner, dessert and awards is $16 per person and must be purchased here in advance. NO PAYMENT WILL BE TAKEN AT THE DOOR.
Dinner will be from 6 to 6:40pm, and will be catered by Olive garden. We will have "create your own pasta" stations like last year which include:
2 pastas: Spaghetti and Fettuccine
3 sauces: Alfredo, Meat Sauce and Marinara
3 toppings: Grilled Chicken, sausage and meatballs
And as always enjoy their famous salad and fresh baked breadsticks.
Dessert table will open at 6:40pm, and awards will start at 7pm.
Ticket cost for the dinner, dessert and awards is $16 per person and must be purchased here in advance. NO PAYMENT WILL BE TAKEN AT THE DOOR.
Dinner will be from 6 to 6:40pm, and will be catered by Olive garden. We will have "create your own pasta" stations like last year which include:
2 pastas: Spaghetti and Fettuccine
3 sauces: Alfredo, Meat Sauce and Marinara
3 toppings: Grilled Chicken, sausage and meatballs
And as always enjoy their famous salad and fresh baked breadsticks.
Dessert table will open at 6:40pm, and awards will start at 7pm.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!