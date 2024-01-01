Join us for an evening of celebration at the 2024 Live United Heroes Celebration! We invite you to celebrate our Lakeshore's grandest volunteer heroes on Tuesday, April 16 from 5:30 - 8 pm at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon.





During our Heroes Reception, enjoy a cash bar and heavy hors d'oeuvres. We'll also have our monopoly-themed jail as part of our electrifying fun and we will be selling monopoly-themed chance 50/50 raffle tickets!





During our Heroes Celebration starting at 7 pm, we'll be honoring close to 40 Everyday Heroes, our Volunteers of the Year, Community Builders, Community Impact honoree, Legacy of Caring honorees, and our Spirit of the Lakeshore honoree. This is one celebration you don't want to miss!