IAmLoved EmpowerShop

IAmLoved Affirmation Pillow & Notebook Set - Serene Harmony
IAmLoved Affirmation Pillow & Notebook Set - Serene Harmony
$30.99
Introduce serenity and confidence to your child’s life with the I Am Loved Affirmation Kit, featuring the soothing and elegant Serene Harmony pillow and matching notebook. The 16x16-inch pillow showcases calming affirmations in inviting colors, adding a touch of tranquility to any room. The 5.5x8.5-inch notebook, containing 50 sheets (100 pages) of lined paper, is perfect for your child’s thoughts, reflections, and inspirations. Why This Kit is Important: 🌊 Enhances Calm: The soothing affirmations help create a peaceful and serene environment. 🌟 Builds Confidence: Daily positive messages instill self-esteem and a sense of self-worth. ✏️ Encourages Expression: The notebook provides a dedicated space for your child to express their thoughts and emotions. 🛋️ Creates a Tranquil Space: The elegant design adds a calming touch to your child’s bedroom, playroom, or study area. Order now to add a serene touch of positivity to your child’s life!
IAmLoved Affirmation Pillow & Notebook Set - Radiant Joy
IAmLoved Affirmation Pillow & Notebook Set - Radiant Joy
$30.99
Ignite your child’s confidence and brighten their day with the I Am Loved Affirmation Kit, featuring the vibrant and uplifting Radiant Joy pillow and matching notebook. The 16x16-inch pillow showcases colorful and inspiring affirmations, making it a cheerful addition to any room. The 5.5x8.5-inch notebook, with 50 sheets (100 pages) of lined paper, is perfect for capturing your child’s thoughts, reflections, and inspirations. This kids’ affirmation kit is designed to promote positive self-esteem and emotional well-being, fostering a supportive and nurturing environment. Why This Kit is a Must-Have: 🌟 Boosts Confidence: Empower your child with daily affirmations that reinforce their self-worth and capabilities. 🌈 Promotes Emotional Well-Being: The positive messages help instill a sense of security and happiness. 🖊️ Encourages Creative Expression: The included notebook provides a safe space for your child to express their thoughts and feelings. 🏠 Creates a Positive Environment: The vibrant colors and uplifting affirmations add a joyful touch to your child’s living space. Order now to bring a radiant touch of joy and positivity into your child’s life!
IAmLoved Complete Affirmation Kit - Radiant Joy
IAmLoved Complete Affirmation Kit - Radiant Joy
$49.99
Transform your child’s daily routine with the full Radiant Joy Affirmation Kit. This comprehensive set includes a vibrant 16x16-inch affirmation pillow, a 5.5x8.5-inch notebook with 50 sheets (100 pages) of lined paper, a calming kit, and affirmation cards. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to boost positive self-esteem and emotional well-being. Why This Kit is Essential: 🎁 Comprehensive Support: Provides a multi-faceted approach to nurturing your child’s confidence and emotional health. 🌿 Calming & Focus: The calming kit helps your child manage stress and stay focused, promoting self-regulation. 💖 Positive Habits: The affirmation cards build a habit of self-affirmation, reinforcing their sense of value and love. 🎨 Creative Outlet: The notebook encourages creative expression, helping your child document their journey and growth. 🛏️ Comfort & Security: The vibrant pillow offers comfort, making it a cozy companion during rest and relaxation. Perfect for daily use, this kit creates a joyful and supportive environment for your child. Shop now to bring joy and positivity into your child’s daily routine!
IAmLoved Affirmation Full Kit - Serene Harmony
IAmLoved Affirmation Full Kit - Serene Harmony
$49.99
Bring peace and confidence into your child’s life with the Serene Harmony Full Kit from IAmLoved EmpowerShop. This comprehensive kit is thoughtfully designed to create a calming and supportive environment, perfect for nurturing emotional well-being and self-esteem. What’s Included: 🌙 Affirmation Pillow: A 16x16-inch pillow adorned with soothing affirmations in tranquil colors, providing comfort and positivity. 📔 Notebook: A 5.5x8.5-inch notebook with 50 sheets (100 pages) of lined paper, ideal for capturing your child’s thoughts, reflections, and inspirations. 🧘 Calming Kit: Tools to help your child manage stress and maintain focus, promoting self-regulation. 💌 Affirmation Cards: A set of affirmation cards to reinforce positive self-talk and build a habit of self-affirmation. Why This Kit is Essential: 🌟 Promotes Emotional Well-Being: The calming affirmations and tools create a serene environment that helps your child feel secure and valued. 📝 Encourages Creative Expression: The notebook provides a dedicated space for your child to express their thoughts and emotions. 🧘 Supports Self-Regulation: The calming kit includes items that help your child manage stress and stay focused, fostering a sense of calm. 💖 Builds Confidence: The affirmation cards and pillow work together to boost your child’s self-esteem and sense of self-worth. Perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or study areas, the Serene Harmony Full Kit is an excellent way to support your child’s emotional growth and development. Order now and create a peaceful and empowering space for your child!
Standard Shipping
Standard Shipping
$8
Ensure timely delivery of your custom orders by adding our Shipping Service to your cart. This essential add-on guarantees that your beautifully crafted items arrive promptly and in perfect condition. Important Details: • Must Add-On: This shipping service is a required addition for processing your order. • Quantity Match: Please ensure the quantity of shipping services matches the quantity of items in your order. Typical production time for custom items is 7-10 business days. Shipping times will vary based on your location and will be provided at order confirmation. Secure your order’s journey today! For any questions or updates, contact us at [email protected]
Express Shipping
Express Shipping
$18
Upgrade to our Express Shipping Service for faster delivery of your custom orders. This optional add-on ensures your beautifully crafted items arrive within 5-7 business days, perfect for those who need their orders promptly. Details: • Optional Add-On: Choose express shipping for expedited delivery. • Quantity Match: Please ensure the quantity of express shipping services matches the quantity of items in your order. Benefits: • Fast Delivery: Receive your custom items within 5-7 business days. • Priority Handling: Your order will be prioritized for quicker production and dispatch. Enhance your shopping experience with our Express Shipping Service! For any questions or updates, contact us at [email protected]
