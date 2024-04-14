Begin My Movement Project

Only 27 Artists will exclusively be part of the MZS or Multi-ZEN-Sery Exhibition, by T.E.A.M. at LUCID Gallery. This is a first come first serve basis. Only twenty-seven spaces are available.
3-D Multisensory & Interactive Art Display
$2,655
3 left!
Only 11 Artists will exclusively be part of the Multi-ZEN-Sery Exhibition. This is a first come first serve basis. Only eleven spaces are available.
Solo Art Exhibition
$3,960
3 left!
Only 9 Artists will be given the exclusivity of a Solo Exhibition. This is a first come first serve basis. Only Nine Months out of the year gallery spaces is available.
Group Exhibition
$2,655
3 left!
Open to all 27 Artists. Admitting only 2 to 3 Artists per Group Exhibition. This is a first come first serve basis. Only Nine Months out of the year gallery space is available.
VISUAL Exhibition
$963
3 left!
Only 13 Artists and or Designers will be given the exclusive VISUAL Exhibition on a 72" Screen. This is a first come first serve basis. These Artists and or Designers will be showcased at the Launch, and Basel Exhibitions and with the possibility to be shown at the Goup Exhibitions.
FASHION Exhibition
$5,310
3 left!
Only 5 Designers will be given the exclusive FASHION Exhibition. This is a first come first serve basis. The Designers will be showcased at the Launch, and Basel Exhibitions and with the possibility to be shown at the Goup Exhibitions.
SOLO Fashion Exhibition
$9,630
3 left!
Only 5 Designers will be given the exclusivity of a Solo Fashion Exhibition. This is a first come first serve basis. Only Nine Months out of the year gallery spaces is available.
