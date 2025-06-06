BBF Invitational Sponsorships

2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Clubhouse
$2,500

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)


As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

  • One Complimentary Foursome
    (Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
  • Event Name Branding
    (Your company name/logo featured as part of the official event title across promotional materials and signage)
  • (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
  • Lunch Sponsorship Recognition
    • Company logo on branded boxed lunches
    • Opportunity to provide branded napkins or lunch materials
  • (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
  • Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
  • Featured in (4) Social Media Posts across platforms
    (Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
  • Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Eagle
$1,500
  • One Complimentary Foursome
    (Includes 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, swag, and buffet meal after the round)
  • (1) Custom Signage prominently displayed at the clubhouse
  • (1) Tee Sponsorship Sign
  • Logo and Link on Event Website Sponsor Page
  • Featured in (3) Social Media Posts across platforms
    (Pre- and post-event, if secured by 8/31)
  • Exclusive Breakfast Sponsor — company name/logo featured at breakfast station
  • Verbal Recognition during welcome remarks and awards program
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Refresh & Refuel Sponsor
$1,250

Keep the players hydrated and energized all day long! As the Beverage & Snack Cart Sponsor, your brand will ride along with the fun—literally. This mobile sponsorship gives you high visibility throughout the tournament as the cart circulates the course offering drinks and snacks to every golfer.

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

  • Prominent signage on the Beverage & Snack Cart
  • Choice of (1) Branded item (koozies, napkins, snack packaging, etc.)
  • Name listed on Player Swag Bags
  • Logo and Link on Event Website
  • Recognition in Event Program
  • Verbal recognition during the awards program
  • Option to Include Promo Items in swag bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Fuel Your Swing – Longest Drive Contest Sponsorship
$1,000

As the exclusive sponsor of the Longest Drive Contest, your brand will be front and center at one of the most exciting and competitive holes on the course. Golfers stop here to swing for distance and stay refreshed and engage with your brand in a fun, memorable way.


Sponsorship Includes:

  • Branded signage at the Longest Drive contest hole
  • Visibility at the Swing for Distance hole featuring Coca-Cola & Powerade products only
  • Recognition on event website, social media (2), and during awards program
  • One complimentary foursome with lunch, swag, and buffet meal after the round
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags or prize for contest winner
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Take Your Best Shot
$1,000
  • Exclusive Contest Sponsorship – Your company featured as the official sponsor of the Closest to the Pin Contest, one of the most exciting challenges on the course.
  • Branded Signage at the Contest Hole highlighting your business.
  • Recognition at the Awards Ceremony when the contest winner is announced.
  • Logo on Event Website with link to your business.
  • Recognition in (2) Social Media Posts before and after the event.
  • Verbal Recognition during event announcements.
  • Option to Provide a Prize for the contest winner with your branding (e.g., gift card, product, or service).
  • Opportunity to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags.
Bogey
$750
  • One complimentary foursome (4 players)
  • Tee or green sponsorship signage
  • Name & logo featured in (3) social media posts leading up to and after the event
  • Name & logo on event website sponsor page
  • Option to Include Promotional Items in player gift bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt
Windshield Break Challenge Sponsor
$450

Smash for a cause! As the Windshield Break Challenge Sponsor, your brand will be front and center at one of the most talked-about experiences of the day. Golfers can pay to take aim at an old windshield set up on the driving range—making memories and raising money for a great cause.

⛳ Challenge Details:

  • $10 for 1 shot
  • $20 for 3 shots

📦 Sponsorship Includes:

  • Branded signage at the Windshield Break Challenge
    (e.g. “This smash zone sponsored by [Your Company Name]”)
  • Opportunity to provide branded items (gloves, ball sleeves, etc.)
  • Logo and Link on Event Website
  • Verbal shoutout during awards program
  • Option to Include Promo Items in swag bags
  • Tax-Deductible Contribution Receipt

This is a great fit for local auto shops, insurance agents, or any business that wants to be remembered—with a bang.

🚩 Hole Sponsor
$200

Custom signage at one tee box or green

Basket Raffle Donation
Free

Support the BBF Invitational by donating an item, gift certificate, or themed basket to our on-site Basket Raffle!


All donors will receive:

  • Recognition on raffle display signage
  • Mention in the event social media
  • A tax-deductible receipt for your contribution
Add a donation for Benjamin Benefit Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!