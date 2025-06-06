BBF Invitational Sponsorships

“Teeing Up for a Good Cause: BBF Invitational Sponsored by [Your Company Here]”
(Exclusive – One Available)
As the Title Sponsor, your company will receive top-tier recognition across every aspect of the event—before, during, and after. This is a powerful opportunity to showcase your brand’s commitment to community impact while enjoying premium visibility throughout the tournament experience.
Keep the players hydrated and energized all day long! As the Beverage & Snack Cart Sponsor, your brand will ride along with the fun—literally. This mobile sponsorship gives you high visibility throughout the tournament as the cart circulates the course offering drinks and snacks to every golfer.
As the exclusive sponsor of the Longest Drive Contest, your brand will be front and center at one of the most exciting and competitive holes on the course. Golfers stop here to swing for distance and stay refreshed and engage with your brand in a fun, memorable way.
Sponsorship Includes:
Smash for a cause! As the Windshield Break Challenge Sponsor, your brand will be front and center at one of the most talked-about experiences of the day. Golfers can pay to take aim at an old windshield set up on the driving range—making memories and raising money for a great cause.
This is a great fit for local auto shops, insurance agents, or any business that wants to be remembered—with a bang.
Custom signage at one tee box or green
Support the BBF Invitational by donating an item, gift certificate, or themed basket to our on-site Basket Raffle!
All donors will receive:
