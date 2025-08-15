BBF PTO Memberships Dues 2025 - 2026

About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 1
If your child is a student at Brooklyn Blue Feather Elementary School, choose this membership.
$20.00 per person
Membership is valid from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
Membership includes:
-Voting privileges on purchases over $500.00.
-Voting privileges during all elections.
-Option to nominate yourself for the Executive Board or Wing Parent Representative.
If you are a staff member at Brooklyn Blue Feather Elementary School, choose this membership.
$10.00 per person
Membership is valid from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.
Membership includes:
-Voting privileges on purchases over $500.00.
-Voting privileges during all elections.
-Option to nominate yourself for Wing Teacher Representative.
