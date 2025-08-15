BBF PTO, Inc.

BBF PTO Memberships Dues 2025 - 2026

FAMILY Membership Dues
$20

Renews yearly on: July 1

If your child is a student at Brooklyn Blue Feather Elementary School, choose this membership.


$20.00 per person

Membership is valid from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.


Membership includes:

-Voting privileges on purchases over $500.00.

-Voting privileges during all elections.

-Option to nominate yourself for the Executive Board or Wing Parent Representative.

STAFF Membership Dues
$10

Renews yearly on: July 1

If you are a staff member at Brooklyn Blue Feather Elementary School, choose this membership.


$10.00 per person

Membership is valid from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.


Membership includes:

-Voting privileges on purchases over $500.00.

-Voting privileges during all elections.

-Option to nominate yourself for Wing Teacher Representative.

