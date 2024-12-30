BBFF, Black & Brown Femme Poetry Festival

Chicago, IL 60608, USA, 1057 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60640, 1104 S. Wabash, Chicago
Latin Hip Hop & The New Poetry with Catalina Maria Johnson
Free
Free Event! 1637 W 18th St, Chicago, IL 60608
Road Scholar, Catalina Maria Johnson presents a lively, interactive program exploring hip hop as the new poetry, focusing on Latinos in the U.S. and the Americas. Featuring video, lyrics, and musical examples, it encourages discussion and celebrates music and culture.
Open Mic Night
Free
Free Event! Event location; 1057 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60640. Experience an unforgettable evening of poetry, connection, and community at the First Sip Cafe in Uptown. The BBFF Open Mic Poetry Night brings Black and Brown femme poets together to share their voices in a welcoming and inspiring open mic session celebrating the voices of Black & Brown Femme. Sign-up begins at 6:00 PM, and the open mic starts at 7:00 PM. Join us for this celebration of spoken word and creative expression!
Poetry Film Festival
$12
Black & Brown Femme Poetry Film Festival. Theater - Film Row Theater, 1104 S. Wabash Ave. Chicago, IL, 3rd floor
Celebrate the artistry of poetry on film at the iconic Music Box Theater. The Black & Brown Femme Poetry Film Festival honors the creative achievements of poets and filmmakers, showcasing powerful stories and voices from Black and Brown femme artists. Join us for an inspiring evening where poetry and cinema come together in a celebration of expression and accomplishment.
