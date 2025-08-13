BBG Football Tailgating & PSU Game - Let's Do It Again!

Ticket are the same as last year - $165 per ticket. Ticket includes a bus trip to/from Please select this ticket NOW with how many tickets you would like to secure your spot. The bus will pick up at the Beltizville Bar & Grill (BBG), then drops back off after the game at the BBG. It also includes entrance into the PSU game, food, refreshments, and all other taxes/gratuities, parking, and fees.