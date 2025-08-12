BBG Football Tailgating & PSU Game - Let's Do It Again! *Final Payment*

This is the FINAL PAYMENT, which is going to be $100 per ticket. You have already paid $65 as a deposit per ticket. If you purchased 2 tickets, you will select 2 @ $100 each. If you purchased 4 tickets, you will select 4 @ $100. Please use the same e-mail where you booked the tickets.





Ticket includes a bus trip to/from Please select this ticket NOW with how many tickets you would like to secure your spot. PSU which picks up at BBG, then drops back off after the game at the BBG. It also includes entrance into the PSU game, food, refreshments, and all other taxes/gratuities, parking, and fees.