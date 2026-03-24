Bound Brook Pto

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Bound Brook Pto

About this event

BBHS 2026 PROM

124 Case Dr

South Plainfield, NJ 07080, USA

PROM TICKET
$80

1 Ticket to Prom. Contract MUST be signed or admission to the prom will not be granted, and no refund will be issued. Contract is due APRIL 17th!

PROM DATE/FRIEND TICKET
$80

1 Ticket to Prom. USE THIS OPTION FOR YOUR 2ND TICKET - It doesn't matter if it is another BBHS student or someone from out of district.


NOTE: a Contract MUST be signed or admission to the prom will not be granted, and no refund will be issued. Contract is due APRIL 17th!

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