BBQ, Bags & Brews

About this event
20x20 Space for Tent Setup
Before May 1
20X20 Space for Tent Setup
Space to set up a trailer for the cook off - Before May 1
Trailer Space for BBQ Cookoff
Enter in the Adult Cornhole Tournament - Registration opens at 11:30am - Bags Fly at noon
Enter in the Kids Cornhole Tournament - Registration opens at 11:30am - Bags Fly at noon
Must be approved by event coordinators and have application filled out.
$
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