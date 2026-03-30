Hosted by

Rotary Club Of Cooperville

About this event

BBQ, Bags & Brews

254 W Randall St

Coopersville, MI 49404, USA

BBQ Cook Off Tent Setup - Before May 1
$125
Available until Apr 30

20x20 Space for Tent Setup

Before May 1

BBQ Cook Off Tent Setup
$150

20X20 Space for Tent Setup

BBQ Cook Off - Trailer - Early Bird
$175
Available until Apr 30

Space to set up a trailer for the cook off - Before May 1

BBQ Cook Off - Trailer
$200

Trailer Space for BBQ Cookoff

Cornhole Team - ADULT
$30

Enter in the Adult Cornhole Tournament - Registration opens at 11:30am - Bags Fly at noon

Cornhole Team - KIDS
$20

Enter in the Kids Cornhole Tournament - Registration opens at 11:30am - Bags Fly at noon

Food Vendor -
Pay what you can

Must be approved by event coordinators and have application filled out.

Add a donation for Rotary Club Of Cooperville

$

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