Hosted by

Fuquay Varina Downtown Association

About this event

En Plein Air PLUS - Event Piece Auctions

Pick-up location

108 Raleigh St, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526, USA

BBQ Blues and Brews En Plein Air Piece item
BBQ Blues and Brews En Plein Air Piece
$1,500

Starting bid

En Plein Air original, and first of its kind, painted live at BBQ Blues and Brews 2025 by Marni Butchkoski. This unique piece captures the essence BBQ Blues and Brews with a nod to the Downtown! Highest bid at the end of the auction will be carried into En Plein Air Live Auction in April unless reserve is met before!

Sleigh Rides by Jermaine Powell item
Sleigh Rides by Jermaine Powell
$500

Starting bid

Painted Live, in Downtown, during the Tree Lighting and Sleigh Ride event on December 4th 2025! This one of a kind piece by Jermaine Powell, an amazing local artist, truly captures the joy and excitement of the event! Highest bid at the end of the auction will be carried into En Plein Air Live Auction in April unless reserve is met before!

Sleigh Rides by Sam McLemore item
Sleigh Rides by Sam McLemore
$500

Starting bid

Talented local artist Sam McLemore captures the mystique and beauty of the Sleigh Rides. Painted live on December 4th 2025 at the Sleigh Ride/Tree Lighting event! Highest bid at the end of the auction will be carried into En Plein Air Live Auction in April unless reserve is met before!

Trees on Broad by Jewell item
Trees on Broad by Jewell
$500

Starting bid

Own this one of a kind First! The very talented artist Jewell, with PeaceMade Craft, created this beautiful scene of Downtown Varina during the Trees on Broad event. This is a First-Time event and a unique, one-of-a-kind painting that could be yours!

