BBQ, Boots & Brews

Includes:

-- Eight (8) Event Tickets

-- Signage with logo on tables during the event

-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)

-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases

-- Mention from Stage during Event

Includes:

-- Eight (8) Event Tickets

-- Signage with logo on tables during the event

-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)

-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases

-- Mention from Stage during Event

More details...