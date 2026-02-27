Ice House Museum & Cultural Center Inc

Hosted by

Ice House Museum & Cultural Center Inc

About this event

BBQ, Boots & Brews

818 Earnest Ave

Silsbee, TX 77656, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to food and drink and all main activities.

Corporate Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500

Includes:
-- Eight (8) Event Tickets
-- Signage with logo on tables during the event
-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
-- Mention from Stage during Event

Corporate Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000

Includes:
-- Six (6) Event Tickets
-- Signage signage with logo on tables during the event
-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
-- Mention from Stage during Event

Corporate Gold Sponsorship
$500

Includes:
-- Two (2) Event Tickets
-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
-- Mention from Stage during Event

Silver Sponsorship
$300

Includes:
-- Two (2) Event Tickets
-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases

Beverage Sponsorship
$750

Includes:
-- Four (4) Event Tickets
-- Signage with logo on tables during the event
-Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
-- Mention from Stage during Event

Entertainment Sponsorship
$750

Includes:
-- Four (4) Event Tickets
-- Signage with logo on tables during the event
-- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers)
-- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
-- Mention from Stage during Event

Add a donation for Ice House Museum & Cultural Center Inc

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