BBQ, Boots & Brews

Enjoy the full program with access to food and drink and all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to food and drink and all main activities.
Corporate Platinum Sponsorship
$1,500
Includes: -- Eight (8) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Includes: -- Eight (8) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Corporate Diamond Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes: -- Six (6) Event Tickets -- Signage signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Includes: -- Six (6) Event Tickets -- Signage signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Corporate Gold Sponsorship
$500
Includes: -- Two (2) Event Tickets -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Includes: -- Two (2) Event Tickets -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Silver Sponsorship
$300
Includes: -- Two (2) Event Tickets -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
Includes: -- Two (2) Event Tickets -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases
Beverage Sponsorship
$750
Includes: -- Four (4) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Includes: -- Four (4) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Entertainment Sponsorship
$750
Includes: -- Four (4) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Includes: -- Four (4) Event Tickets -- Signage with logo on tables during the event -- Mention in You Tube Presentation and Social Media (13,000 followers) -- Mention in Pre-Event Press Releases -- Mention from Stage during Event
Add a donation for Ice House Museum & Cultural Center Inc
$
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