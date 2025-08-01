BBQ, Booze and Bad Dance Moves 2026 Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket includes a Fort Wayne Outfitters Kayak or Canoe rental - half day AND a Kayak trip with rental from The Trading Post in Mongo AND TWO Hyperlite inflatable Kayaks.
The Beacon iKayak from HO Sports is the kayak of choice for adventure seekers who want a lightweight, easy-use, inflatable kayak. The Beacon offers the performance of a rigid kayak with the convenience and portability of being inflatable. The Beacon’s three inflation chambers make inflation/deflation a snap while the RIGID Drop-Stitch floor won’t bend or fold like many inflatable kayaks.
Starting bid
This fun basket consists of $850 of Gas and Goodies Certificates from our friends at All American Stores.
Starting bid
What happens in Battle Creek, stays in Battle Creek!
This basket from AM Inclusives includes Round Trip Black Car Service for 5 guests, a Travel bag, packing cube set, passport holder, luggage tags, TWO $250 Firekeeper Casino Gift Cards - these cards can be used for any of the amenities on the casino floor, convenience store and/or hotel amenities. They cannot be used for gratuity, alcoholic beverages or any gaming activity.
Starting bid
This basket is for the special someone in your life that dreams of firing all the weapons and flying the drones! This certificate is good for TWO PEOPLE. Please note that this certificate is only available for use on one of two days in 2026 - May 23rd or November 21st.
Starting bid
Courtesy of Bussick Orthodontics a Mason Jar floral arrangement and $1000 off treatment and free teeth whitening. This certificate entitles a NEW PATIENT to a free exam, full diagnostic records , detailed treatment plan, FREE whitening for life, $1000 off the start of new braces, clear braces or Invisalign treatment with Dr. Bussick.
Starting bid
A complimentary Showroom Shine from Don Ayers Honda, $50 in gift cards to Mitchell's Bar and Grill and from ObiCai Restaurant Group $100 worth of gift cards to EACH BakerStreet Steakhouse, The Hoppy Gnome and Proximo!!
Starting bid
This basket includes a 6 months of unlimited yoga at Simply Yoga - 10812 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne and a 5mm Manduka yoga mat in Midnight Blue
Starting bid
This basket is FULL OF FUN!
Courtney's Bakery $25 gift card
Pizza King stickers and vouchers for TWO 14 inch feast pizzas and THREE 14 inch 2 topping pizzas
Cookie Cottage 1 dozen cookies per month for 6 months and cookie cottage mug
Coney Island 1 dozen coney dogs
Crazy Pinz - One pizza, pop, 2 hours of bowling, 6 pairs of rental shoes and 6 one arcade cards
Agave Mexican Grill $100 gift card
MVP Lanes -1 hour of bowling for 2 lanes good for up to 12 people and free shoes
Combat Ops 4 BOGO passes for activities and TWO - $100 Gift Cards
8- Learn to Curl spots - $160 value from Fort Wayne Curling Club
Starting bid
This basket is filled with items to make your date nights in 2026 special! Includes:
Buck Creek Yee Yee Sweet Red aged in Bourbon Barrels
Vital Living Integrative WellSpa Voucher for one of the following: Targeted Cryo for Pain Relief, Infrared Body Wrap, LED Photo-Facial or Deluxe Artemis CryoFacial - a $250 value
$100 Amore gift card
4 platinum exterior washes from Drive & Shine
Kilwins - Free Ice Cream for a year!
Summit City Comedy Club - Free admission for 4 OR $50 towards food and beverages
$30 El Azteca gift card
Two Upper Arena level Komets home game tickets - with restrictions
Starting bid
A bottle of Tito's Vodka, a hat, dog toy, dog leash and collar, dog sweater, sunglasses, scrunchie, belt bag, t shirt, bandana and stickers.
Starting bid
A great basket for the baby in your life!
Includes a jack in the box, book and hooded cozy blanket.
Starting bid
This set comes with all the essentials for an elegant tea party: 40 oz. high-quality glass teapot with lid, loose tea glass infuser, warmer and candle, four 3.4 oz. double-wall glass cups and 12 blooming tea flowers in a gift canister.
Starting bid
This basket from Sensory Cuts is a great package for the man in your life and includes a hair clay, spiced vanilla beard oil, beard shears, nick stick, shave butter, 4 bottles of Man Wash, and beard shaping razors.
Starting bid
This self care basket courtesy of Sensory Fun & Playroom includes: Sensory Friendly Journal. Journal includes affirmations, journaling pages, and coloring pages, clear holder includes: colored pencils, crayons, and stickers. Scented Candles, Scented fragrance, and chocolate truffles
Starting bid
Great for the popcorn lover in your life!
This basket includes a durable aluminum Whirley-Pop Popper, 10 - 4oz variety bags of popcorn, 16oz of Buttery Topping, 16oz of flavored Canola & 4.5oz of our BallPark Butter Salt!
Starting bid
This basket includes the Come On Over Cookbook by Jeff Mauro, a bottle of Urban Vines PB&J wine, professional food chopper, 4 silicone food covers, Make your own Snackin Sticks Sweet and Spicy blend, beverage napkins, cotton tea towel and two chocolate treat bags
Starting bid
This basket contains 4 colorful soup (or cereal) mugs and 2 Canterbury Naturals artisan soups : white chicken chili and chicken tortilla.
Starting bid
This basket from Hair Control includes:
Bliss 5 in 1 Hairstyling Wand
Shibui Hair Care Products
Nourishing Working Spray
Thickening Volume Mist
Volumizing Mousse
Everydayness Shampoo & Conditioner
Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner
Replenishing Hair Oil
Everything Spray Leave-In Conditioner
Pink Fuzzy Headband
Starting bid
Complete Sourdough Starter Kit: Our sourdough kit comes with everything you need to bake handcrafted sourdough bread at home. includes: 1 enamel pot with lid, 2 banneton baskets (Circles and ovals) with 2 covers, 1 34oz sourdough starter jar with lid & cover, 1 starter spatula, 1 bread lame with 5 blades and leather pouch, 1 bread slicer, 1 Danish whisk, 1 flour duster, 1 silicone prep mat, 1 digital scale, 1 baking sling, 1 metal scraper, 1 plastic scraper, 1 Basting Brush, 2 Silicone Anti-Scald Pot Clips, Bread Bags, and other accessories.
Starting bid
This basket is a perfect set for a child who loves reading!
It includes the Magic Tree House: Adventures with Jack and Annie Books 1 -28, perfect for readers who are just beginning chapter books and a twin size CapeAble 12 lb. weighted blanket in Silver/Plush Merlot 40in x 72in
Starting bid
This basket is for all you bird lovers out there! A beautiful addition to your yard includes a Tiny Seed cylinder bird feeder and a Cranberry Spicy bird seed cylinder from Wild Birds Unlimited that is treated with hot sauce to discourage squirrels.
Wash your hands after setting this one in your backyard!
Starting bid
This basket is going to get you in the mood for April showers and May flowers.
It includes a Outdoor Cedar Wishing Well (34”H x 28”L x 16”W)
Large Handcrafted Spring Wreath (26”)
Hanging wire basket
Garden gnome
Knee pads
Solar light
Seeds
Starting bid
This painting is called “Hidden Difference” by Richard Moore. Acrylic on canvas, mid century modern piece with a hidden fruit meant to represent how different someone can be in a world of chaos. This basket also includes 4 passes to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
Starting bid
This basket is sure to please the Mom in your life! It includes:
1 stemmed wine glass
2 bottles of wine, Firelands Schwan Orchard Am Peach and Trapiche Perfiles Malbec
1 wristlet wallet
1 set of "Mama" car coasters
1 Forever Boy book - by Kate Swenson
1 tote bag
1 key chain
2 beaded bracelets
1 air freshie
1 soap bar
1 Green Tea hand lotion
1 pair socks
1 window alarm
1 martini shaker
$100 gift card for haircare from A Good Hair Day by Kathryn Myers
Starting bid
This basket reminds us of a certain FUNdraiser in February. It has items that could appeal to the BBQ and Booze aficionado in your life.
George Foreman Grill - Countertop model, white 2 serving.
Food Chopper
Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey Fire Keg
Tangueray London Dry Gin 750ml
Ketel One Espresso Martini
Cocktail Set - shaker, stir stick, shot glass
LaOtto Brewing T-shirt, Growler 2 glasses and cooler
Mini Flashlight and Car Emergency Tool
Starting bid
This basket is full of items sure to appeal to the ladies!
CapeAble Weighted Wrap 16" x 62" weighing 6 lbs
31 Bag - winter scene
THREE bottles of wine- Mallow Run Winery Rhubarb Wine, Country Heritage Slender White Zero Sugar and Hess Select California Chardonnay
$10 Mocha Lounge gift card and Large t-shirt
Guilty Pleasure Scent Eucalyptus and Mint Candle
2 bars of Trev's Trades Soap
Not my first Rodeo T-shirt - size Large
Cream and Purple "Resilient as a Mother" Tote Bag
Blue Floral pattern Dakine Crossbody
James Lynne Travel personal care set - shampoo, conditioner, sculpting glaze and hair gel
Kirkland Home Fresh Fallen Snow Candle
Variety of jewelry - pierced earrings and bracelets and a Voucher for free jewelry from The Gown Garden
One Free Garden Rental From This Day Forward
Starting bid
A perfect basket for a Girls Night In!
Three 12in x 16 in Diamond Paintings
Coloring with Clay Sensory Art Kit from United Art and Education
Two Bottles of Wine- Country Heritage Cranberry and Country Heritage Fall Harvest
Black Countertop Wine Rack
Monochromatic Positive Affirmations Coloring Book with Black Markers
Starting bid
A fun basket from our friends at the Well Grounded Cafe and Classic Cuts Salon at Lima Plank Shoppes. This basket includes Four colorful, ceramic 14 oz cups that are dishwasher and microwave safe. With beautiful designs inside and out, it's sure to be a favorite for your morning cup. This also includes one pound of Coffee and a free event space rental at Well Grounded Cafe. Classic Cuts Salon a Moroccanoil Gift Basket from including shampoo, conditioner, treatment, hairspray and hairbrush.
Starting bid
This is a 3 month Household member to the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA.
Starting bid
Thank you Aardvark Home Inspectors for this fun basket which includes 2 Margaritaville foldable full size corn hole boards with bean bags.
Starting bid
This basket is sure to get you in the mood for margaritas! It includes 2 plastic glasses making it extra safe for pool side, a Summer Cocktail mix book, a bottle of Bartenders Trading Paloma, a bottle of Espolon Tequila Blanco and a bottle of On The Rocks Margarita
Starting bid
This basket is full of goodies! Claw clips, lip gloss, travel mug, scrunchies, teakwood candle, 2 - $50 gift cards to The Guy in The Bowtie for hair/makeup services, Angel Mugler perfume .8 fl oz
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!