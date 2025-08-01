BBQ, Booze and Bad Dance Moves 2026 Silent Auction

This basket includes a Fort Wayne Outfitters Kayak or Canoe rental - half day AND a Kayak trip with rental from The Trading Post in Mongo AND TWO Hyperlite inflatable Kayaks.





The Beacon iKayak from HO Sports is the kayak of choice for adventure seekers who want a lightweight, easy-use, inflatable kayak. The Beacon offers the performance of a rigid kayak with the convenience and portability of being inflatable. The Beacon’s three inflation chambers make inflation/deflation a snap while the RIGID Drop-Stitch floor won’t bend or fold like many inflatable kayaks.