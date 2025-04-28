BBQ, Bourbon and Burlesque

Evansville, IN 47708, USA
1 individual ticket that includes dinner and 1 seat for event. *Preferred seating not allowed at this level.
Individual ticket includes seat for 1 with VIP Bourbon Experience. Dinner included.
VIP Experience event at 5:30pm.
Spirit supporter sponsorship listed on all marketing materials and social media channels for event, 2 tickets to event. Dinner included.
Bourbon Lover sponsorship listed on all marketing materials and social media channels for event, 4 tickets to event. Dinner included.
Table for 8 guests with premium seating, business listed as Table sponsor on all marketing materials & social media channels. Dessert provided for table.
Table for 12 guests with premium seating that includes VIP Bourbon Experience, 1 complimentary drink for each guest, business listed as Gold Sponsor on all materials and social media channels, business announced during event. Dessert provided for table.
For the bourbon lover who is unable to attend, yet wishes to support the work being done by Matthew 25. All donors names or business will be listed as a thank you in event program.
This ticket option is for current Matthew 25 employees only. Entry at 6:30pm.
