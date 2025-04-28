BBQ, Bourbon and Burlesque

410 Carpenter St

Evansville, IN 47708, USA

Individual Ticket
$75

1 individual ticket that includes dinner and 1 seat for event. *Preferred seating not allowed at this level.

VIP Individual Ticket
$125

Individual ticket includes seat for 1 with VIP Bourbon Experience. Dinner included.
VIP Experience event at 5:30pm.

Spirit Supporter
$300
Spirit supporter sponsorship listed on all marketing materials and social media channels for event, 2 tickets to event. Dinner included.

Bourbon Lover
$500
Bourbon Lover sponsorship listed on all marketing materials and social media channels for event, 4 tickets to event. Dinner included.

Table Sponsor
$1,000
Table for 8 guests with premium seating, business listed as Table sponsor on all marketing materials & social media channels. Dessert provided for table.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500
Table for 12 guests with premium seating that includes VIP Bourbon Experience, 1 complimentary drink for each guest, business listed as Gold Sponsor on all materials and social media channels, business announced during event. Dessert provided for table.

Bourbon Fan from Afar
$50

For the bourbon lover who is unable to attend, yet wishes to support the work being done by Matthew 25. All donors names or business will be listed as a thank you in event program.

M25 Staff Member
$37.50

This ticket option is for current Matthew 25 employees only. Entry at 6:30pm.

